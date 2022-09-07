Read full article on original website
'Haunted' coffee shop brings in paranormal experts to investigate
A Logan coffee shop brought in paranormal investigators to back up their claim that the location is haunted.
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Bear River Bears vs Green Canyon Wolves football | Sept. 9, 2022
The Bear River Bears broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne and JarDee Nessen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here. To see...
cachevalleydaily.com
LoToJa classic to celebrate 40 years on Saturday
LOGAN — Saturday more than 1,500 cyclists will race or ride 203 miles from Logan to Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in the 40th annual LoToJa Classic. The event is one of the most iconic and popular point-to-point cycling road races in America. Race director Brent Chambers said...
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Ridgeline Riverhawks football | Sep. 9, 2022
The Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX, 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here. To see which future games will be...
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Sky View Bobcats vs Logan Grizzlies football | Sept. 9, 2022
The Sky View Bobcats vs Logan Grizzlies broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN, 102.1 FM/610 AM KVNU, and streamed online here.
utahbusiness.com
New Al’s Sporting Goods in St. George to open in spring 2023
Logan — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced the location of its fourth store at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah. Al’s Sporting Goods will be moving into the former 70,000 square foot Sears building located at the Red Cliffs Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2023.
cachevalleydaily.com
An interfaith devotional coincides with Traveling Tabernacle
LOGAN – An interfaith devotional with six area religious leaders will talk about their faiths and the tabernacle on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. It will be held at Logan High School located at 162 W. 100 S. The devotional coincides with the Traveling Tabernacle currently open to...
Herald-Journal
Not cool enough for school: CCSD parents raise concerns
Cache County School District kept its regular school schedule over the past week despite the intense heat that swept through Cache Valley, leaving some parents concerned. According to Campbell Scientific’s weather station’s website, high temperatures in Logan reached above 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Herald-Journal
North Logan, Hyde Park announce new police chief
The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief. Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later this month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.
cachevalleydaily.com
High School Football Scoreboard – Sept. 9, 2022
Logan 20, Sky View 16 (watch the replay here / see the photo gallery here) – Next Week: Logan (3-2) vs Bear River (1-4) at 7 p.m. Logan football will be broadcast on 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. –...
Herald-Journal
On home turf: Logan High School field closure lifted for Homecoming
A school tradition has been saved. Although continuing construction delays on a new track at Logan High School will keep the school’s football team off its home field for two more games this season, special allowances will be made so the Grizzlies can host their Homecoming game and festivities at Crimson Field before turning it back over to work crews.
cachevalleydaily.com
CCC to honor first responders with 9/11 tribute
LOGAN – This Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. the Cache Community Connections has organized a special tribute “9/11 We Remember” event for the public at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints First Ward building located at 89 S. 200 W. across from Logan High School.
cachevalleydaily.com
Bonnie Jean Fife Nielsen
August 10, 1931 – September 7, 2022 (age 91) Bonnie Jean Fife Nielsen passed away September 7, 2022 in North Logan, UT due to conditions related to old age. We would like to thank all the care providers who helped Bonnie in the last few months of her life.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues
As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
CBS Sports
Utah State vs. Weber State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Last Season Records: Utah State 11-3; Weber State 6-5 The Utah State Aggies will be playing at home against the Weber State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Utah State earned a 45-6 in their most recent matchup in September of 2016. The night started off rough for the...
ABC 4
Harvest trifle for Peach Days
Brigham City 2021 Peach Queen Hailey Crabb came to Good Things Utah to share here easy peasy peachy squeezy Harvest Trifle Recipe. This recipe is perfect for the upcoming fall season and will be a big hit in your home!. Harvest Trifle. 1 spice cake mix. 1/3 cup canned pumpkin.
Friends, family rally around woman fighting for her life after auto-bicycle crash
A Weber County woman and mother of two is fighting for her life in an Ogden hospital after being hit by a car while she was riding her bike in West Haven. Her family and friends are rallying by her side and hoping for the best. On Sunday night, Antionette Castillo’s family received a phone call no […]
cachevalleydaily.com
Stewart Melvin Buttars
December 3, 1928 — September 4, 2022 (age 94) Stewart Melvin Buttars, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2022, in Logan, Utah, after a long and full life. He was born December 3, 1928, in Logan, Utah, to Benjamin Charles Buttars and Laura Susannah Griffiths. He served in the Northern States mission where he met Lera Jenkins, his future wife of 64 years, who was also serving a mission there. Following their missions, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 28, 1952.
Herald-Journal
The story behind the blocked Nibley thoroughfare
For residents on the south end of Cache Valley, a newly paved extension of 2600 South creates a very attractive travel option. For one thing, it provides drivers a straight shot from U.S. 89-91 to Ridgeline High School. It also gives Nibley a second major east-west thoroughfare.
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan Power and Light officials impose surcharges for city power customers
LOGAN – A late summer heat wave may have broken just in time for Logan officials to impose a surcharge for city electric customers. The National Weather Service reports that Thursday’s high temperature was 87 degrees, down 10 degrees from Wednesday’s blistering high of 97 degrees. Forecasters...
