Cancer

Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

By Danielle Cinone
survivornet.com
 2 days ago
Dustin Cole
2d ago

I'm at a point I don't believe these are real I have seen 30 different cases of this in less than a month I'd be hard pressed to say that every doctor is making the same mistake

9
Mike James
1d ago

😆😆😆😆😆😆 sorry I had to laugh at the title of this story. thought it was ice from a snowball fight - need u say more nope I don't anyway 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 the ridiculous reasoning of some people 😳😲🤯

8
Yomara Hidalgo
2d ago

I think I’ve seen different posts about this, and other type of news about cancer but im glad because I will always have it in mind and you never know, you might be next. Prayers for everyone going trough difficult times.

3
Cancer Treatment
