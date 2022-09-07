Read full article on original website
Janet Glascock
1d ago
Another strung out druggie..so thankful the Police were able to get her off the streets without anyone , including the offcers, were injured or killed beause of her.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia police arrest suspect in Paris Road robbery
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in an August armed robbery of a Columbia restaurant. The post Columbia police arrest suspect in Paris Road robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag
A bus driver seized a gun from an elementary school student in the Van-Far School District on Thursday morning, the district said in a message to families. The post Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Updated: Audrain County elementary school student brings firearm onto bus
UPDATE: The Audrain County Sheriff says the child found the gun at home and brought it to school to show to friends. The child also wanted to show the gun to the principal because they thought it looked cool. A gun is confiscated from an elementary school student in Audrain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
abc17news.com
Police: Official’s DNA found at slain reporter’s crime scene
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say DNA from a public official now jailed on suspicion of murder was found at the site of a Las Vegas investigative reporter’s fatal stabbing, and the official was “very upset” about stories the reporter wrote and was pursuing. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday and was due in court Thursday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles lost his primary bid for re-election in June after German wrote turmoil and internal dissention about Telles’ management of the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree overnight. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say Quentin Hamner, 41, of Kahoka, Missouri, suffered serious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, August 31 to early morning Thursday, September 1 resulted in drivers' receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Water main break impacting traffic Friday; Columbia Water and Light reporting eight other water incidents
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that a water main leak at West Boulevard created a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to the outage map, the water main break happened at 104 Maplewood Dr. around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Daily Headlines. Have the latest local news...
krcgtv.com
Incomplete details emerge about officer-involved shooting near Paris
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Court documents in the case of a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting are providing some details about the incident that hospitalized a Paris man, but nothing about how he was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the weekend shooting of 41-year-old Austin Tyler Leigh which...
abc17news.com
Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
Small plane crashed after hitting power lines in Lincoln County
A small plane crashed in the area of Wilson Road and Thoroughman Lane in Lincoln County after hitting power lines.
Pinnacles park in Boone County needs money for repairs
The Pinnacles park is in need of repairs. The post Pinnacles park in Boone County needs money for repairs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 22-26, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Farmers National Bank of Griggsville and Brenda J. Ottwell and Joseph...
muddyrivernews.com
Request to increase Jason Priest’s bond to $100,000 denied, but judge places him on electronic surveillance
QUINCY — An Adams County judge denied a request from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office to modify Jason Priest’s bond, but she ordered Priest to be placed on GPS electronic surveillance monitoring. Priest, 50, now has 12 separate cases pending against him, and the state’s...
Comments / 6