Chicago Journal
Zion officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers
ZION, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in, police said. Zion police were responding Thursday night to an emergency call from a woman who said one of her relatives was trying to break into her home, police said.
Man arrested and charged with first-degree murder after fatal Sunday morning hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a bizarre hit-and-run case that killed a 22-year-old man early Sunday morning on the Near West Side.[1]. Officials have been tight-lipped about the incident that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning on the first block of N....
