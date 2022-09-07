ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Journal

Zion officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers

ZION, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in, police said. Zion police were responding Thursday night to an emergency call from a woman who said one of her relatives was trying to break into her home, police said.
ZION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy