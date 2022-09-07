Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kboi.com
Boise Pride Fest to increase private security
The Boise Pride Festival will increase private security presence ahead of its annual three-day event this weekend. Boise Pride is held on the heels of a North Idaho Pride Alliance event in June where police arrested 31 Patriot Front members who intended to derail the event. All 31 men are...
kboi.com
Boise School District Board Election Results
The final count is now available for the Boise School District Trustee elections. When Shiva Rajbhandari is sworn in as a Boise School Board trustee on Monday evening, it will be the first time a student has ever served. Voters chose him over incumbent Steve Schmidt, while four other incumbents...
Comments / 0