Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Padres star Juan Soto gets perfect update after injury scare
San Diego Padres star Juan Soto gave fans quite the scare on Wednesday after he was hit by a 91 MPH fast ball on the shoulder in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fortunately, the issue doesn’t seem severe. According to Padres manager Bob Melvin, Soto sustained a...
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Padres aim for rare feat vs. Dodgers: a series win
The Padres will look to capture an elusive series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers when the two teams meet
Andrus' 2-run double caps 5-run 9th, White Sox beat A's 5-3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The Chicago White Sox have done some yelling. They've tried out plenty of good-natured teasing. They've had heart-to-hearts. After a rough start this season, things are suddenly clicking in September when it matters most for the reigning AL Central champions as Chicago tries to win consecutive division titles for the first time.
Comments / 0