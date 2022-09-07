ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Andrus' 2-run double caps 5-run 9th, White Sox beat A's 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The Chicago White Sox have done some yelling. They've tried out plenty of good-natured teasing. They've had heart-to-hearts. After a rough start this season, things are suddenly clicking in September when it matters most for the reigning AL Central champions as Chicago tries to win consecutive division titles for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL

