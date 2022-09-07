Read full article on original website
Report card: Grading Penn State’s Week 2 performance vs. Ohio
Penn State had a solid all-around team effort in a 46-10 victory over the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon, which meant everyone on the team received some good praise for their collective efforts. In a game like this, everyone finds a way to chip in on offense, defense, and special teams. And because Penn State got a chance to go deep into the depth chart beginning midway through the third quarter, there was plenty of praise to go around in the postgame evaluations. Here is how Penn State’s select position groups, defense, and special teams were graded after the Week 2...
J.J. McCarthy dazzles in first start as Michigan football hammers Hawaii, 56-10
Near the midway point of training camp, as quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy remained “neck and neck” in their pursuit of the starting job, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters it would be obvious to everyone — players, assistants and anyone else he allowed into practice — if either passer separated from the other in the final weeks of camp. On Saturday night at Michigan Stadium, after a lengthy weather delay postponed kickoff by an...
Game Balls: Kentucky-Florida
After battling through special teams miscues, defensive mistakes and lack of an offensive presence in the first half, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats managed to rally the troops and pickup a crucial 26-16 victory over No. 12 Florida in Gainesville. Here are our game balls for the gutsy ...
San Diego State defeats Idaho State 38-7
The San Diego Aztecs bounced back from a disappointing week 1 loss to Arizona with an easy 38-7 win over FCS opponent Idaho State. The defense was obviously impressive, and Braxton Burmeister had an opportunity to rebound as well.
5 takeaways from Oregon’s much-needed blowout victory over Eastern Washington
The Oregon Ducks did what they needed to do on Saturday night. They obliterated an FCS school, the Eastern Washington Eagles, winning 70-14 when all was said and done. After the embarrassment that was Week 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs, this performance felt like some aggression was being taken out in the best way for the Ducks. Points were scored, stops were made, and in general, Oregon proved that they are a talented team. Are the capable of hanging with the best teams in the nation when playing to their ceiling? That’s a question we don’t have an answer to. We...
