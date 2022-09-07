Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Offense shines as No. 3 Ohio State bounces Arkansas State 45-12The LanternColumbus, OH
J.J. McCarthy dazzles in first start as Michigan football hammers Hawaii, 56-10
Near the midway point of training camp, as quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy remained “neck and neck” in their pursuit of the starting job, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters it would be obvious to everyone — players, assistants and anyone else he allowed into practice — if either passer separated from the other in the final weeks of camp. On Saturday night at Michigan Stadium, after a lengthy weather delay postponed kickoff by an...
What Steve Sarkisian and Texas Said After the 20-19 Loss to Alabama
Despite having its starting quarterback leave the game with an injury, and numerous mistakes, Texas still took the No. 1 Crimson Tide to the wire.
Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Quarterback Bo Nix
Dan Lanning is officially 1-0 at Autzen Stadium, and Oregon Ducks fans can breathe a little easier after the team blew away the Eastern Washington Eagles, 70-14, on Saturday evening. While a lot of players had excellent performances – hard not to when you put up 70 – the Ducks Wire Player of the Game goes to the man under center, quarterback Bo Nix. Nix completed 28 out of 33 passing attempts, throwing for 277 yards and five touchdowns in an all-around dominating performance in the first half. Ty Thompson (5-7 for 63 yards) and Jay Butterfield (1-1 for 1 yard) each got...
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
Social media reacts as Ducks bounce back with refreshing rout over Eastern Washington
Not only did the Oregon Ducks need that, but Oregon fans needed that one in the worst way. After losing to Georgia 49-3 in the first week of the season, Duck fans were down bad for the past few days. Some were saying that the season was over and that hiring Dan Lanning, a first-time head coach, was a mistake. Others were far more level-headed and preached patience. It’s nice to see that latter group get rewarded after a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night. The Ducks looked dominant, as they should, against an FCS school, and were able to move the ball at will, scoring 9touchdowns on their first 9 offensive drives in the game. Better than that, the defense that looked abysmal against Georgia held the Eagles to just 187 total yards on the day. It’s safe to say that Oregon Twitter circles were a bit more upbeat after this game than they were a week ago. Here are some of the best reactions from the game: Not a Shockhttps://twitter.com/marccgonz/status/1568815059207622657Troy Franklin's Big Dayhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1568805295148900352Puddles Getting a Workouthttps://twitter.com/Mitchell4D/status/1568803113393594369A Return to Oregon Footballhttps://twitter.com/W1n_The_Day/status/1568799785875824642An Interesting Offense Returnshttps://twitter.com/RenoTahoeDuck/status/1568798888316006400What Fans Want to Seehttps://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1568794366780776450More Patience is Neededhttps://twitter.com/SportsAndStock1/status/1568794586507804672A Nice Callbackhttps://twitter.com/TheCorpatty/status/156879410411233689611
Sanders leads No. 11 Oklahoma St. past Arizona St., 34-17
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he saw some of the improvement he was looking for after what he considered a shaky opener. Spencer Sanders passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State 34-17 on a rainy Saturday night. Sanders passed for 268 yards and ran for 54, and Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 44 yards for the Cowboys (2-0). The Cowboys had some issues in a 58-44 win over Central Michigan a week ago.
