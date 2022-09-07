Read full article on original website
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Inslee to Rescind Emergency Coronavirus Orders
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he will rescind the Coronavirus-related State of Emergency and all of the remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by October 31st. The Governor in a news conference in Olympia Thursday said “we’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools...
Washington Nuke Attack: 2 Targets Hours Drive From Tri-Cities
If Russia or China decide to launch a nuclear attack on the United States, would the Tri-Cities be close to any main targets? A list of the top targets most likely to be hit in nuclear attack was released, and 2 of the top 15 targets are within a few hours drive of our home in Tri-Cities. Great!
Queen Elizabeth Once Visited Washington State, Can You Recall The Year?
Queen Elizabeth Has Only Been To Washington State One Time In 70 Years. In her amazing 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II only visited Washington State once in her lifetime. Do you recall the year?. The Royal Yacht Brittania Was Docked In Elliott Bay. I grew up enamored with the Royal...
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
Trapped in Time With This Cool 70’s Vibe Washington “Brady Bunch” Home
Peek Inside This Washington State Home That Looks Stuck In A '70s Time Warp. If you grew up in the '70s and '80s, you know the Brady Bunch and for some of us, we actually grew up in homes that looked like the Brady Bunch house. This Washington Home Was...
Where Is The Only Off Leash Dog Park In Tri-Cities?
My dog loves to go on walks, but is there a place in Tri-Cities where he can run free and play with other dogs? I did some searching and only found one place to do this in all of Tri-Cities. So where is it?. PAWS-ABILITIES PLACE DOG PARK - The...
Is Mount Hood in Oregon the Best Place for Star-Gazing?
Have you ever been to Mount Hood? I haven't. It sure looks beautiful!. My husband Jeff and I have been looking for places to go stargazing. I'm told that Mount Hood has some fantastic viewing spots to throw a blanket down and watch to our heart's content. I've done some looking online and it seems like a stargazer's paradise.
Road Trip to an Amazing Abandoned Ghost Ship Along the Oregon Coastline
You Can Explore An Abandoned Ghost Ship On The Oregon Coast. It might surprise you that the early days of sailing the high seas were riddled with danger. The Oregon coastline is littered with such accidents but one abandoned ship is easily accessible and is worth a road trip from the Tri-Cities to explore.
Windy Weekend Ahead for Washington Raises Dangerous Fire Concern
However, a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect through Saturday night. Northeast winds are predicted at 15-20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 30 mph at times. High winds with dry conditions could cause greater fire weather behavior. Existing fires can spread faster and more easily. According to...
Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]
I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!. If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco. This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open...
