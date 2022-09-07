ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Brit men, 22 and 23, arrested on Greek island of Kos after ‘one rapes German woman, 27, while the other watches’

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z40Ku_0hm8iUCt00

TWO British men have been arrested on the Greek island of Kos after a German tourist claimed she was raped in a hotel room.

The alleged victim, 27, accused one of the Brits, 22, of raping her while his 23-year-old friend watched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqgFT_0hm8iUCt00
A 27-year-old woman has claimed she was raped by a Brit in Kos Credit: Getty - Contributor

The woman told Greek Police she had consumed "large amounts of alcohol" before going back to her hotel room with the 22-year-old Brit, according to local reports.

She claimed she regained consciousness during the act and tried to stop the man.

The tourist said his friend was in the same room watching them.

The woman eventually left the hotel room and reported the alleged rape.

The Brits' lawyer Alcibiadis Hatzantonis claimed the sexual act was consensual and said the Brit even walked the woman the next morning to the bars area.

He told The Sun Online: "My client's version has been confirmed by witnesses - including the hotel's receptionist who saw them leaving in the morning.

"They met on a dating website and decided to meet at the bars area.

"They later went up to the hotel room till the morning.

"It was around 8.30 in the morning when they left the hotel - they were lots of people having breakfast at the time.

"There is no rape case - my client even made her a coffee and walked her to the bars so she could meet her friend."

It comes after a British woman reported she was gang-raped by a group of between five and eight men at a hotel in Rhodes.

The woman, 31, claims she and her friends met the men, from Belgium, at a nightclub in the seaside resort of Faliraki early on Sunday morning.

She said the men - aged between 30 and 35 years old - then took her and her friends back to their hotel room in Faliraki.

The woman claimed that the group of men then attacked and gang-raped her.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Greek Island#Brits#Violent Crime#German#British#Greek Police
The US Sun

Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Chilling details after mother and her two kids, 8 and 11, are found shot dead at home as parents fought for custody

A TEACHER who was found shot dead next to her two kids was in the middle of a custody battle with her estranged husband. The bodies of Laura Moberley, 42, and her two children, 11-year-old Eric and eight-year-old Emily, were discovered in her estranged husband's South Carolina home on August 31 after police were called to perform a welfare check.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
The US Sun

Horror Snapchat messages mom, 27, received a day before her ‘ex decapitated her on the street with a sword’ revealed

A YOUNG mom who was allegedly decapitated with a sword by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday had reportedly shared a terrifying Snapchat conversation with him the day before. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, allegedly called his ex Karina Castro, 27, a "snitch lip" and warned her "f*** around and find out" only hours before he brutally murdered her in a California street.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy