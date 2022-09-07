Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucsd.edu
UC San Diego Ranked No. 3 Best Public College by Forbes
The University of California San Diego has maintained its spot as third among the nation’s top public colleges, according to Forbes 2022 America’s Top Colleges list. Overall, UC San Diego ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.
ucsd.edu
$5M from NSF to Empower Transfer Students to Earn Engineering Degrees
With a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the University of California San Diego is leading a new effort to support low-income transfer students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in engineering. The five-year program, called EMPOWER, will support engineering students at UC San Diego and two nearby community colleges, Southwestern College in Chula Vista, Calif., and Imperial Valley College in Imperial, Calif., working to eliminate opportunity gaps through comprehensive cohort-based, success-promoting programming and significant scholarships.
ucsd.edu
Father’s Life is Saved after Receiving Heart, Kidney and Liver Transplant
Anthony Donatelli, age 40, has served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. On February 14, 2022, he was wheeled into the operating room at UC San Diego Health; his body facing a different kind of combat. His kidney, heart and liver were failing, and he was about to receive three new organs.
Comments / 0