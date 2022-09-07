UPDATE (Sept. 8):. OhGeesy's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, has offered the following statement to XXL in regard to the Cali rapper's recent arrest:. “On September 3, 2022, Oh Geesy was one of 5 occupants of a vehicle stopped by law enforcement while leaving a funeral. He was one of the backseat passengers. Although a single firearm was allegedly recovered from a bag in the front passenger area, the officers arrested all 5 occupants. We look forward to our day in court…assuming this makes it to the front steps of the building. Currently, Oh Geesy has no travel restrictions and looks forward to honoring all tour commitments.”

