Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora
Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
OhGeesy Arrested for Gun, Codeine Possession
UPDATE (Sept. 8):. OhGeesy's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, has offered the following statement to XXL in regard to the Cali rapper's recent arrest:. “On September 3, 2022, Oh Geesy was one of 5 occupants of a vehicle stopped by law enforcement while leaving a funeral. He was one of the backseat passengers. Although a single firearm was allegedly recovered from a bag in the front passenger area, the officers arrested all 5 occupants. We look forward to our day in court…assuming this makes it to the front steps of the building. Currently, Oh Geesy has no travel restrictions and looks forward to honoring all tour commitments.”
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
Death investigation underway in Bellflower
A man was found dead today in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Drugs; Drunks; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Robbery Using Stun Gun; Woman Escapes Kidnapping by Ex; Woman Threatened With Gun By Son; Roommate Arrested for Death Threats; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 1 – 7. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 361 service events, resulting in 61 investigations. Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested. September 1 at 2:06 a.m., officers were...
Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
Man found shot to death in car in Glendora: LASD
Police and deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Glendora Thursday morning. The Glendora Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of West Bridwell Street around 8:10 a.m., where they found the unidentified man sitting in a vehicle with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according […]
2urbangirls.com
Death investigation in Bellflower closes 91 freeway, off-ramp
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway. Sheriff’s officials said a man was found dead around 8:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Lakewood...
Boyle Heights Community Warns of Drivers Stalking Women
A social media post is spreading awareness about the driver of a white van in Boyle Heights who may be stalking women. The vehicle, which appears to be a white Chevy Passenger or Cargo van, supposedly bears no back plates or back windows, as well as heavy tinting. According to...
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize guns and drugs during incidents in Fontana this past week
Police seized guns and drugs during incidents in Fontana this past week, according to the Fontana Police Department. During a probation check of a convicted felon’s residence, officers found several guns and drugs as well as cash. Two convicted felons were arrested, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Sept. 7.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Bellflower Found
A 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower has been found, authorities said Friday. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that...
Authorities ID man killed in downtown shooting
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elijah Wildridge,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day
A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies
LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
