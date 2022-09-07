Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in deck fire in Plano
No one was hurt, but a deck on the side of a home was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of S. Cook Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Fire Chief Greg Witek says the fire was prevented from starting the home on fire. It happened at around four in the afternoon.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
geneva.il.us
Homecoming Parade To Close Several Streets
The City’s downtown streets will be full of Viking pride as Geneva High School celebrates homecoming with its annual parade Friday, Sept. 23. State Street (Route 38) between Third and Ninth streets will be shut down at 2 p.m. to accommodate the event. All streets listed on the parade route also will be closed to traffic:
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Raffles, a Sandwich Fair tradition, benefit communities
Raffles have been a part of good ole country fairs since their beginnings. At the 134th Sandwich Fair, those $1 ticket forms taking just a minute to complete, can produce a big winner to fair goers by Sunday night. For the Sandwich Fire Department, Austin Childers gives the benefits from...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Proposed ‘truck stop’ in Woodstock gets City Council approval for TIF funding
In a divided vote, the Woodstock City Council this week approved early plans for a “truck stop” in the city. Council members voted 5-2 for a redevelopment agreement with Graham […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community...
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
WSPY NEWS
Utility bills lost again in Sandwich
Denise II has seen this problem before. Your browser does not support the audio element. Il, who is city clerk for the city of Sandwich notified the Sandwich City Council about the lost city bill mailings at the city council meeting this week. Your browser does not support the audio...
Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet
Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
wjol.com
Body Found In the Des Plaines River is Missing Joliet Man
On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood
JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. The $93...
wcsjnews.com
Loves Truck Stop Construction Nearing Completion
The Morris Water and Sewer Committee last week heard an update in regards to the ongoing construction of Loves Truck Stop on Brisbin Road. Earlier this year, the Morris City Council approved a $990,000 contract with Stott’s contracting to add water and sewer along Route 6 out to Loves Truck Stop. Water and Sewer Foreman Al Siron and others had this to say about the latest with that project at a meeting last week.
wjol.com
Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School
The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evacuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
Shooting in Midlothian Left Police Searching for Individual
Police said they scaled a residence in Midlothian after responding to calls of a shooting Saturday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. to 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue, where someone reportedly fired multiple shots. Police said in a Facebook post that the individual who...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
