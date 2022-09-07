ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in deck fire in Plano

No one was hurt, but a deck on the side of a home was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of S. Cook Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Fire Chief Greg Witek says the fire was prevented from starting the home on fire. It happened at around four in the afternoon.
PLANO, IL
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
geneva.il.us

Homecoming Parade To Close Several Streets

The City’s downtown streets will be full of Viking pride as Geneva High School celebrates homecoming with its annual parade Friday, Sept. 23. State Street (Route 38) between Third and Ninth streets will be shut down at 2 p.m. to accommodate the event. All streets listed on the parade route also will be closed to traffic:
GENEVA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Geneva, IL
Government
Q985

20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home

Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
SANDWICH, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Raffles, a Sandwich Fair tradition, benefit communities

Raffles have been a part of good ole country fairs since their beginnings. At the 134th Sandwich Fair, those $1 ticket forms taking just a minute to complete, can produce a big winner to fair goers by Sunday night. For the Sandwich Fire Department, Austin Childers gives the benefits from...
SANDWICH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Water Service#Flushing#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#City
fox32chicago.com

Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Utility bills lost again in Sandwich

Denise II has seen this problem before. Your browser does not support the audio element. Il, who is city clerk for the city of Sandwich notified the Sandwich City Council about the lost city bill mailings at the city council meeting this week. Your browser does not support the audio...
SANDWICH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC Chicago

Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet

Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Body Found In the Des Plaines River is Missing Joliet Man

On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood

JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. The $93...
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

Loves Truck Stop Construction Nearing Completion

The Morris Water and Sewer Committee last week heard an update in regards to the ongoing construction of Loves Truck Stop on Brisbin Road. Earlier this year, the Morris City Council approved a $990,000 contract with Stott’s contracting to add water and sewer along Route 6 out to Loves Truck Stop. Water and Sewer Foreman Al Siron and others had this to say about the latest with that project at a meeting last week.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School

The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evacuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
JOLIET, IL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy