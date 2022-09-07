ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

CBS Chicago

IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade

CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
WILL COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet

Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
JOLIET, IL
geneva.il.us

Homecoming Parade To Close Several Streets

The City’s downtown streets will be full of Viking pride as Geneva High School celebrates homecoming with its annual parade Friday, Sept. 23. State Street (Route 38) between Third and Ninth streets will be shut down at 2 p.m. to accommodate the event. All streets listed on the parade route also will be closed to traffic:
GENEVA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Overturned Semi In Plainfield

An overturned semi-tractor trailer has overturned while making a left turn in Plainfield. Eastbound 143rd between U.S. 30 and Van Dyke Road is blocked off. Emergency crews are on the scene.
PLAINFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill

The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse

KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Lincoln Stone Quarry and coal ash

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
JOLIET, IL
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Hampshire man seriously injured in crash with horse

A 39-year-old Hampshire man was seriously hurt in a crash with a large horse early Thursday morning, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Route 47 near the intersection with Rohrsen Road in northern Kane County. Police say the horse's owner believes the animal had been suffering...
HAMPSHIRE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Utility bills lost again in Sandwich

Denise II has seen this problem before. Your browser does not support the audio element. Il, who is city clerk for the city of Sandwich notified the Sandwich City Council about the lost city bill mailings at the city council meeting this week. Your browser does not support the audio...
SANDWICH, IL

