After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet
Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
geneva.il.us
Homecoming Parade To Close Several Streets
The City’s downtown streets will be full of Viking pride as Geneva High School celebrates homecoming with its annual parade Friday, Sept. 23. State Street (Route 38) between Third and Ninth streets will be shut down at 2 p.m. to accommodate the event. All streets listed on the parade route also will be closed to traffic:
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
wjol.com
Overturned Semi In Plainfield
An overturned semi-tractor trailer has overturned while making a left turn in Plainfield. Eastbound 143rd between U.S. 30 and Van Dyke Road is blocked off. Emergency crews are on the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Proposed ‘truck stop’ in Woodstock gets City Council approval for TIF funding
In a divided vote, the Woodstock City Council this week approved early plans for a “truck stop” in the city. Council members voted 5-2 for a redevelopment agreement with Graham […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
WGNtv.com
North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill
The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
ABC7 Chicago
Great Lakes Now
The Catch: Lincoln Stone Quarry and coal ash
Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned Cemetery
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this creepy hike through the abandoned ruins of the historic Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery in Midlothian, Illinois. Keep reading to learn more.
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
WSPY NEWS
WSPY NEWS
Utility bills lost again in Sandwich
Denise II has seen this problem before. Your browser does not support the audio element. Il, who is city clerk for the city of Sandwich notified the Sandwich City Council about the lost city bill mailings at the city council meeting this week. Your browser does not support the audio...
