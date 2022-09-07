Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby & Fairfield Go In Reverse
Our Shelby Volleyball Team will play AT Fairfield, tonight (Thursday.) Meanwhile Fairfield will play here AT Shelby, on Tuesday, the 27th. Don't worry about a thing, this is merely a "reversal" of the original schedule.
Flathead Beacon
Towers on the Parkline Trail
As housing demand continues to outpace supply in the Flathead, developers based out of Missouri are working to add hundreds of units around the valley, with plans to break ground on a third development, the Parkline Towers, this spring in Kalispell. After Greenway Development Group brought 180 units of workforce...
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. deputies search for wanted man in Happy Valley area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County officials ask residents in the Happy Valley area to be on the lookout for a man on the run from law enforcement. Sheriff Brian Heino says the man ran from authorities after a theft in Kalispell around 2 p.m. Officials were unable to locate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents weigh in on proposed Kalispell zoning change
Another zone change for a proposed development on KM Ranch Road went before the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night.
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sues sheriff's office, alleging excessive force during 2019 arrest
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell man is suing the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, claiming deputies injured him during an arrest in 2019. Attorneys for Tanner White filed the suit in August against the county, Sgt. Sam Cox and up to 10 unnamed sheriff's deputies. It...
NBCMontana
Kalispell woman faces prison time for running money mule business
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell woman admitted to running a money mule business where she collected money from wire fraud schemes around the U.S. and sent the money overseas. Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, pleaded guilty to unlicensed money transmitting businesses and now faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitefish City Council approves proposed subdivision
The Whitefish City Council voted 5-0 to on Tuesday evening to approve a proposed 92-acre subdivision.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Council Approves New Housing Developments
The Kalispell City Council this week approved the final plat for a rent- and age-restricted senior housing subdivision on a 1-acre lot north of the Gateway Community Center supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits. The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted...
Kalispell woman admits running money mule business, sending money overseas
Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Comments / 0