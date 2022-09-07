ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Bank, MT

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby & Fairfield Go In Reverse

Our Shelby Volleyball Team will play AT Fairfield, tonight (Thursday.) Meanwhile Fairfield will play here AT Shelby, on Tuesday, the 27th. Don't worry about a thing, this is merely a "reversal" of the original schedule.
SHELBY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Towers on the Parkline Trail

As housing demand continues to outpace supply in the Flathead, developers based out of Missouri are working to add hundreds of units around the valley, with plans to break ground on a third development, the Parkline Towers, this spring in Kalispell. After Greenway Development Group brought 180 units of workforce...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards

MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell woman faces prison time for running money mule business

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell woman admitted to running a money mule business where she collected money from wire fraud schemes around the U.S. and sent the money overseas. Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, pleaded guilty to unlicensed money transmitting businesses and now faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Council Approves New Housing Developments

The Kalispell City Council this week approved the final plat for a rent- and age-restricted senior housing subdivision on a 1-acre lot north of the Gateway Community Center supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits. The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted...
KALISPELL, MT

