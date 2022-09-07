‘Our dad deserves better’ – Son of Seve Ballesteros hits out at DP World Tour’s ‘new’ matchplay event

Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.
One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Graeme McDowell suggests player vote on LIV golfers playing DP World Tour
McDowell is one of 15 players in action in the BMW PGA Championship who also competed on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in Boston last week, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found "hard to stomach". Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch...
Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers in sight of leaders at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series. The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round. McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.
'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship
On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter REVEALS what he said to Billy Horschel at Wentworth...
Despite tensions arising between DP World Tour players and LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, many of the participants at this week's BMW PGA Championship have played down the conflict. Billy Horschel maintained he was still amiable with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, while Poulter reiterated...
Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday night, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. During the match, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
Golf Channel
On 'roller-coaster' day, Paula Creamer has ace in third round since LPGA return
Two weeks into her LPGA return, Paula Creamer had quite a turbulent start at the Kroger Queen City Championship. But amid all the ups and downs, two "nice little" releases stand out above the rest. The 36-year-old, who started Round 1 on the back nine, holed out for eagle on...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
Play suspended through Friday at BMW PGA Championship after death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland
Some things are bigger than golf, especially across the pond. The first round of the DP World Tour’s 2022 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was suspended on Thursday at 6:32 p.m. local time, just two minutes after the royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at 96 years old.
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan, Viktor Hovland share early lead at Wentworth
Fleetwood birdied six of his last seven holes to close a bogey-free 64 in rainy conditions at Wentworth, only for Sullivan to move alongside him after responding to an opening-hole bogey to post nine birdies and also get to eight under. Hovland made it a three-way tie at the top...
Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth
Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy one back as play resumes at Wentworth after Queen's death
The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening immediately after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty and play was also cancelled on Friday, with the event reduced to 54 holes ahead of its resumption on Saturday morning. Thirty players returned to complete their opening rounds and a two-minute period...
US Open: Nick Kyrgios handed tournament’s biggest fine for behaviour during Karen Khachanov defeat
Nick Kyrgios departed the US Open with the biggest fine of the tournament for indiscretions during his quarter-final defeat by Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.The Australian was given a warning during the third set for slamming a drink bottle to the ground in anger and then took out his frustration at the end of the five-set loss by destroying two rackets.The offences have cost him 14,000 US dollars (approximately £12,000) to take his overall fines tally to 32,500 dollars (approximately £28,000) – by far the highest of any player.The fine was Kyrgios’ fifth separate offence of the tournament, with previous sanctions...
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan hit J.R. Smith with one of the great daggers of all time during a recent round of golf
J.R. Smith could beat almost anyone in the world when it comes to basketball, and probably golf too. The NBA champ and now college golfer is certainly an athlete in every sense of the word, yet he still pales in comparison to Michael Jordan (obviously) who recently “smoked” Smith on the course and then threw a few jabs in just for good measure.
NBA・
Jessica Pegula sipped a beer during her US Open press conference after a tough loss to the world No. 1
The 28-year-old American explained that the can of Heineken was meant to help her "pee for doping" but that "it does help ease the loss."
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly
Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
A Half-Century Ago, Lee Trevino Reaped the Fruits of a Recommitted Game
The 'Merry Mex,' playing this weekend at the Ascension Charity Classic, remembered how a pep talk from Jack Nicklaus lifted him to three majors in a two-year span.
Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry "can't stand" to see disruptive LIV Golf players at Wentworth
Former Open champion Shane Lowry "can't stand" that some LIV Golf players are playing at the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour's flagship event. Speaking to Jamie Weir of Sky Sports, Lowry revealed he hadn't seen some friends on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for a while due to their exploits with the Saudi-backed series.
