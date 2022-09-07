‘Our dad deserves better’ – Son of Seve Ballesteros hits out at DP World Tour’s ‘new’ matchplay event

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series. The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round. McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO