Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Florence-Carlton shuts out Cut Bank
FLORENCE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated Cut Bank 37-0 on a beautiful night that turned to chilly fall football temperatures after half time. Initially both teams struggled to get going, but Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Shelby & Fairfield Go In Reverse
Our Shelby Volleyball Team will play AT Fairfield, tonight (Thursday.) Meanwhile Fairfield will play here AT Shelby, on Tuesday, the 27th. Don't worry about a thing, this is merely a "reversal" of the original schedule.
Comments / 0