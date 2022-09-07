ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Bank, MT

406mtsports.com

Florence-Carlton shuts out Cut Bank

FLORENCE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated Cut Bank 37-0 on a beautiful night that turned to chilly fall football temperatures after half time. Initially both teams struggled to get going, but Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
FLORENCE, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby & Fairfield Go In Reverse

Our Shelby Volleyball Team will play AT Fairfield, tonight (Thursday.) Meanwhile Fairfield will play here AT Shelby, on Tuesday, the 27th. Don't worry about a thing, this is merely a "reversal" of the original schedule.
SHELBY, MT

