Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Teen reported missing after not returning home Wednesday night
HARLEM, Mont. - A 17-year-old girl has been reported as missing after she did not return home Wednesday night. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says Cassidy Shambo was supposed to go to the residence she has been staying at in Harlem after school. Cassidy reportedly has recently been wanting...
hilinetoday.com
Latest on Fire Burning in the Baldy Mountains
HILL COUNTY (NMB) On Wednesday afternoon the Chippewa Cree Tribal Resources Department Facebook page at around 3PM reported a wildland fire in the Eagle Creek area on the Beaver Creek side of the mountains. Initial reports stated the the fire was in the Baldy Mountains south of the Ski Bowl...
hilinetoday.com
Update on Eagle Creek Fire From Hill County Fire Warden Amanda Frickel
HAVRE (NMB) At 11:52 Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Amanda Frickel told New Media Broadcasters that The Eagle Creek Fire is estimated at 8,200 acres of damage with 150 emergency personnel responding to the scene. DRNC and BLM in conjunction with local area agencies are coordinating efforts with...
Comments / 0