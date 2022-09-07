ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I know she'd be supportive': Bobby Brazier, 19, reveals his late mother Jade Goody 'would be proud' of his EastEnders debut as he gives his first ever TV interview on GMB

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bobby Brazier has revealed his late mother Jade Goody 'would be proud' of his debut on EastEnders as he gave his first ever television interview on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain.

The actor, 19, who plays Freddie Slater in the soap, said his entire family, including his dad Jeff Brazier, have been 'proud and supportive' of his new role, after his first scenes aired on Tuesday night.

Bobby is playing Little Mo Slater's teenage son Freddie, who has returned to Albert Square believing Billy Mitchell is his father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leFgU_0hm8YaGR00
Candid: Bobby Brazier has revealed his late mother Jade Goody 'would be proud' of his debut on EastEnders as he gave his first ever TV interview on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain

Speaking to Richard Arnold on the EastEnders set, Bobby discussed his role on the soap, saying: 'This is completely different to anything I've done before. I've never acted before. I've been thrown in the deep end a bit but I'd like to say I'm swimming.

'There were nerves but everyone made me so comfortable straight away literally from the first scene.'

Asked whether he picked up any tips from his father Jeff, he replied: 'No! But he's happy I'm working consistently and earning and paying rent.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDBja_0hm8YaGR00
Debut: The actor, who plays Freddie Slater in the soap, said his entire family, including his dad Jeff Brazier, have been 'proud and supportive' of his new role 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9zsm_0hm8YaGR00
Something new: Speaking to Richard Arnold on the EastEnders set, Bobby discussed his role on the soap, saying: 'This is completely different to anything I've done before'

Bobby also reflected on how he thinks his mother Jade would react to his new role.

The Big Brother star died in 2009 after battling cervical cancer.

He continued: 'She'd be proud. Why wouldn't she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and family, they're all proud and all supportive, so I'm sure - well I know - she'd be the same.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yu3pt_0hm8YaGR00
Funny: Asked whether he picked up any tips from his father Jeff, he replied: 'No! But he's happy I'm working consistently and earning and paying rent'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2EQG_0hm8YaGR00
Doting: Bobby also reflected on how he thinks his mother Jade would react to his new role. The Big Brother star died in 2009 after battling cervical cancer (pictured with Bobby in 2004)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9Rcn_0hm8YaGR00
Soap debut: He continued: 'She'd be proud. Why wouldn't she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and family, they're all proud and all supportive'

On joining the iconic Slater family, he added: 'It's not too different! It feels like home. I feel like a Slater.'

Bobby's first scenes as Freddie aired during Tuesday's EastEnders, and the teen quickly irked the locals by robbing a bap from Stacey's stall and trying to jump the tube.

Caught by security, Freddie then revealed that he was homeless, and Bobby Beale kindly gave him £20.

Instead of leaving Walford, Freddie made his way into the pub where Billy recognised him as the thief and threatened to call the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgCeO_0hm8YaGR00
Drama! Bobby's first scenes as Freddie aired during Tuesday's EastEnders, and the teen quickly irked the locals by robbing a bap from Stacey's stall and trying to jump the tube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcxCo_0hm8YaGR00
Bombshell! However, after crossing paths with Billy Mitchell, Freddie claimed that he was his son, although viewers know that this is not the case

But, placing a pint in front of him, Freddie revealed: 'I got you this. Name's Freddie by the way. Mo's kid. I'm your son.'

Of course EastEnders fans know that Billy isn't Freddie's biological father, as he was conceived when his mother Little Mo was raped by her friend Graham Foster.

Mo refused to abort the baby, which sparked the end of her marriage to Billy, and he struggled to accept the child even when they decided to give their relationship another try.

Eventually, Mo decided to leave Albert Square in 2006 for a new life in Devon with her son, and it remains to be seen whether Billy will come clean and tell Freddie that he isn't his father.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJ3zk_0hm8YaGR00
Back soon: EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV

