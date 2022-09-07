Read full article on original website
Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation
Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game
Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Lamar Jackson turns down Baltimore Ravens extension offer, expected to be franchise tagged in 2023
Lamar Jackson has passed on the Baltimore Ravens’ latest contract extension offer and will play out the final year of his current contract. On Friday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced that the team and their starting quarterback — who currently represents himself in contract talks — could not come to terms on a new long-term extension ahead of the start of the NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon.
Dolphins-Patriots Week 1 Halftime Observations
Checking out the key moments from the first half of the Miami Dolphins regular season opener against the New England Patriots
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team
Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
Watch: Tank Bigsby punches in a touchdown to give Auburn a 2nd half lead
Coming out of the 1st half, Tank Bigsby had not found many holes to pick up yards on the ground. At the half, Tank had only seven yards on five carries (although he was plenty busy in the air, tied for the lead with three catches). Good thing he decided...
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?
With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield
Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
