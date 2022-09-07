Read full article on original website
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
North Texas Wants to Know: What’s the future of marijuana legislation in Texas?
With summer coming to an end, more people are focusing on elections. In Denton, residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. Many cities and counties in Texas have already taken action to decriminalize the drug.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
As rents rise, affordable housing is harder and harder to find in North Texas
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who rents in North Texas knows it's getting harder and harder to find affordable housing.Rent.com said the price of two bedroom apartments has soared 17% in the last year.That's about $450 more every month on average. Even when North Texans are finding places to live, it's not always going smoothly. Chastidy Byrns found a place in McKinney after looking for months. "This really meant a lot to me to get this apartment," she said. "I paid my deposit, I got my keys, signed the lease."But after just a few days living at Lakes of Eldorado, she was told...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
City of Arlington officials say a basic emergency supply kit should include these items
To ensure that you are safe in a time of extreme weather, it is always good to have an emergency first aid kit on hand.
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?
Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?
The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
checkupnewsroom.com
Asking for Some Grace: Cook Children's Emergency Department, Urgent Care Centers Overwhelmed
Over the past two weeks, the patient volumes in Cook Children’s Urgent Care Centers and Emergency Department have reached peak levels. In a single day last week, we saw 627 patients in the ED breaking an all-time record and the UCCs have gone up as high as 873 patients in one day, far surpassing our highest volumes in years past. This has resulted in extremely long wait times. Our Fort Worth UCC has far exceeded its capacity on multiple days... which results in more people turning to the ED.
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead
ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
