Texas State

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
As rents rise, affordable housing is harder and harder to find in North Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who rents in North Texas knows it's getting harder and harder to find affordable housing.Rent.com said the price of two bedroom apartments has soared 17% in the last year.That's about $450 more every month on average. Even when North Texans are finding places to live, it's not always going smoothly. Chastidy Byrns found a place in McKinney after looking for months. "This really meant a lot to me to get this apartment," she said. "I paid my deposit, I got my keys, signed the lease."But after just a few days living at Lakes of Eldorado, she was told...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?

Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?

The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
Asking for Some Grace: Cook Children's Emergency Department, Urgent Care Centers Overwhelmed

Over the past two weeks, the patient volumes in Cook Children’s Urgent Care Centers and Emergency Department have reached peak levels. In a single day last week, we saw 627 patients in the ED breaking an all-time record and the UCCs have gone up as high as 873 patients in one day, far surpassing our highest volumes in years past. This has resulted in extremely long wait times. Our Fort Worth UCC has far exceeded its capacity on multiple days... which results in more people turning to the ED.
Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead

ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.

