Ennis, TX

Ellis County Press

MEALS ON WHEELS: North Texas Giving Day is Sept. 22

Meals on Wheels North Central Texas is taking part in North Texas Giving Day Thursday, Sept. 22. This online giving event is designed to empower the community to give back to their neighbors through an easy-to–use platform. Early giving is open now. For the homebound and disabled seniors who...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water

DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
Ennis, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ennis, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas Observer

Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps

The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted

DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
WATAUGA, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the specialist you need for nerve pain management

Being diagnosed with neuropathy can be unsettling, to say the least. This painful nerve condition happens when a nerve in the body isn’t behaving like it’s supposed to and typically starts with chronic numbness in the feet and hands before graduating to sharp, shooting, or burning pain. Some people may even experience weakness and loss of function in that area.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
CORSICANA, TX
koxe.com

Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana

Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana, Texas went to his forever home in heaven, free of pain and suffering, to wait for his family to join him on August 29, 2022. We will celebrate his beautiful life Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Corsicana Opry in Corsicana, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Services provided by Heartland Funeral Home.
CORSICANA, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Van Zandt County is 18th to declare invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – Van Zandt County in northeast Texas is the 18th county to declare an invasion at the southern border. Its county commissioners and Judge Don Kirkpatrick signed a resolution expressing support for Gov. Greg Abbott “to take necessary action to stop the chaos on our border.”
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX

