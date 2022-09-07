Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Related
Ellis County Press
MEALS ON WHEELS: North Texas Giving Day is Sept. 22
Meals on Wheels North Central Texas is taking part in North Texas Giving Day Thursday, Sept. 22. This online giving event is designed to empower the community to give back to their neighbors through an easy-to–use platform. Early giving is open now. For the homebound and disabled seniors who...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
fox4news.com
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water
DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts
Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps
The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
Ellis County Press
LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF GEORGE DICKSON BOND, DECEASED
NUMBER ONE (1) OF. Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of George Dickson Bond, Deceased, were granted on August 29, 2022, in Docket No. 22-E-2300, pending in the County Court of Ellis County, Texas, to Dixie Adamcik. All persons having claims against this Estate which is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted
DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Medical Board Suspends Surgicare Doctor Amid Investigation into Death, Injuries
A week after a North Dallas surgery center shut down after it discovered “compromised” IV bags, the license of an anesthesiologist who works there has been suspended effective immediately. The Texas Medical Board announced late Friday it had suspended the license of Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz because he “poses...
East Texas law enforcement searching for woman accused of theft
UPDATE – The male suspect is in custody and the woman has been identified, according to officials. BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a woman on Thursday who is accused of theft. The Brownsboro Police Department is assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to locate the woman in the pictures […]
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anti-LGBTQ church in Watauga faces eviction hearing
A hearing is scheduled today in Tarrant County where a church is facing its second eviction of the year because the church advocate sviolence against, and even execution of homosexuals.
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the specialist you need for nerve pain management
Being diagnosed with neuropathy can be unsettling, to say the least. This painful nerve condition happens when a nerve in the body isn’t behaving like it’s supposed to and typically starts with chronic numbness in the feet and hands before graduating to sharp, shooting, or burning pain. Some people may even experience weakness and loss of function in that area.
fox44news.com
Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana
HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
koxe.com
Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana
Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana, Texas went to his forever home in heaven, free of pain and suffering, to wait for his family to join him on August 29, 2022. We will celebrate his beautiful life Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Corsicana Opry in Corsicana, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Services provided by Heartland Funeral Home.
mycouriertribune.com
Van Zandt County is 18th to declare invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Van Zandt County in northeast Texas is the 18th county to declare an invasion at the southern border. Its county commissioners and Judge Don Kirkpatrick signed a resolution expressing support for Gov. Greg Abbott “to take necessary action to stop the chaos on our border.”
myfoxzone.com
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
beckersasc.com
Death of anesthesiologist who worked at temporarily closed Texas ASC under investigation
Dallas police are investigating the death of an anesthesiologist who worked at an ASC where a potentially compromised IV bag was found, The Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 7. Anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, MD, who worked at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, died on June 21. She was originally...
Comments / 0