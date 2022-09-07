SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO