Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo 9/11 Memorial Service 9 a.m. Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Fire Department is hosting a public 9/11 memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. The program will feature a keynote address from Col. Eugene Moore III, Commander of the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base. The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New…
SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 9, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County...
Allison Strube to leave City post after a decade of service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — City of San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube will be leaving her position, effective Sept. 8, COSA announced Wednesday. Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, executive director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
San Angelo LIVE!
High Speed Chase Ends at Randall King Concert at Cooper’s
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police, sheriff’s deputies, DPS and even the Texas Game Warden were seen chasing a red pickup at a high rate of speed through San Angelo Saturday evening. Reports of the chase started with witnesses calling us about watching the spectacle on the Houston Harte Expressway. The chase party exited the loop at Knickerbocker Road and headed towards the airport.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 9-11
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Breakaway Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
Concerned citizens address animal shelter issues at San Angelo City Council meeting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An issue not on the agenda was brought to the table by citizens at Thursday's San Angelo City Council meeting - the conditions at the San Angelo Animal Shelter. One-by-one, citizens and even leaders of other Concho Valley animal rescue organizations demanded change. After alleged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
Gas Prices in San Angelo Finally Drop Below $3
SAN ANGELO – For months now motorists in San Angelo and across the state of Texas have been experiencing extremely high gas prices. For the first time since the summer has began gas at certain stations in San Angelo. Two places that have particularly inexpensive gas is the Murphy's at Walmart and of course Sam's Club. Walmart has their gas listed at $2.98 and Sam's Club is at $2.93.
San Angelo LIVE!
$12 Million Hotel Could be Coming to the Northside of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – A new multi-million dollar hotel could be coming to the northside of San Angelo soon. According to the City of San Angelo Building and Inspections Report, as of Sep. 7, a permit is pending for the construction of a Holiday Inn at 619 W. 29th Street.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
North San Angelo home demolished after fire
(Update: September 7, 2022, 2:52 p.m.) — The home near the intersection of North Armstrong and East 24th streets has been almost completely demolished following a fire that appears to have destroyed most o the structure. Concho Valley Homepage staff captured these photos of the house being demolished on...
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter
The directors of two pet rescues are accusing the San Angelo Animal Shelter of keeping dogs and cats in unsanitary and inhumane conditions. Stunning photos of dogs laying in their own feces and walls crawling with cockroaches back up their claims.
Lake View HS continues Texas tradition with homecoming mums created in-house
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Blue, black and silver craft supplies cover the classroom as the scent of hot glue guns fills the air. Lake View High School's advanced floral design class is hard at work creating homecoming mums, a Texas tradition that first began in the 1930s and has blossomed ever since.
Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
Moto Xtreme Circus is touring in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Moto Xtreme Circus will be heading to San Angelo in October to showcase their extreme talent. This circus features high-adrenaline shows which combine action sports with circus thrill acts. Some of these acts include; The X Metal Riders, Freestyle Motocross, BMX Freestyle, The Globe of Death, Sky masters, Pendulum Wheel, The Nuclear […]
San Angelo LIVE!
GRAPHIC: Leaked Photos Show How Disgusting San Angelo's Animal Shelter Has Become
Last week the City of San Angelo closed its shelter for what officials said was a cockroach infestation. What was not revealed until now was the complete filth inside of the shelter and it involved more than just cockroaches. During the City of San Angelo's council meeting on Thursday the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Free Pet Adoption Event at Petco in San Angelo Saturday!
SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley Paws is holding a free pet adoption event at Petco Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The San Angelo Animal Shelter has been in the news lately and these pets really do need good homes. The adoption event is today from 10 a.m....
Blowout causes a rollover on Houston Harte
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A tire blowout causes a rollover crash on the Houston Harte Expressway. Police state that a red truck was traveling east on Houston Harte when they experienced a blowout that caused them to roll over. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no citations were given out.
San Angelo LIVE!
Want a Blues Brothers Style Surplus Cop Car? Here's Your Chance
SAN ANGELO – Elwood Blues: "It's got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say, is it the new Bluesmobile or what?" Jake...
Comments / 0