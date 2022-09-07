Watch Star Trek Day 2022 from Paramount Plus for free on Sept. 8

Set phasers to livestream, Trek fans, because Star Trek Day 2022 is ready to beam in online and you can watch it live for free.

On Friday (Sept. 8), the Paramount Plus streaming service behind new and old Trek series, will celebrate the 56th anniversary of the original " Star Trek " series with an afternoon of panel discussions, fan events and more with its Star Trek Day 2022 celebration . A seven-segment livestream will begin at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT, 12 p.m. PDT) with live red carpet interviews with Trek cast and crews from Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. You can watch that live in the stream above and check out our Star Trek streaming guide on how to watch your favorite series.

"On Sept. 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television with 'The Man Trap,' the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope," StarTrek.com announced . " Fifty-six years later, Paramount+ honors this important day and the franchise's enduring legacy with the service's third annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek."

Watch Star Trek on Paramount Plus: Get a one month free trial

Get all the Star Trek content you can possibly handle with this free trial of Paramount Plus. Watch new shows like Strange New Worlds, and all the classic movies and TV shows too. Plans start from $4.99/month after the trial ends View Deal

During Star Trek Day 2022, Paramount Plus will feature a series of conversations with current and past Trek actors, "along with exciting announcements and reveals throughout," StarTrek.com reported .

Mary Chieffo ("Star Trek: Discovery") and Jackie Cox ("RuPaul's Drag Race) will host the red carpet livestream to kick off the day, which will also include a special video tribute to the original Uhura — Nichelle Nichols — who died in July at age 89.

The bulk of Star Wars Day 2022 will feature a series of conversations highlighting the newest Trek TV shows, both live-action and animated. You can follow it above, on the Paramount Plus YouTube channel , Twitch channel and Star Trek YouTube channel , as well as the Star Trek Day livestream website . Here's a rundown on what to expect.

(Image credit: CBS Television Studios)

Catch up on Star Trek

Check out our Star Trek streaming guide to catch up on everything Trek on Paramount Plus .

Other events will include a Star Trek Cosplay Runway hosted by Jackie Cox, with fans donning their Trek finest; the transformation of a fan into a Star Trek alien by a series make-up artist; music by Reggie Watts and some Trek-tastic comedy by Brian Posehn ("Big Bang Theory").

There will also be a behind-the-scenes tour of the "Star Trek: Discovery" set with actor Wilson Cruz "as he provides fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at filming Season 5 of the hit original series, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members," StarTrek.com wrote .

Paramount Plus has set up a handful of "Star Trek Augmented Reality Delta Portals" in major cities around the world where fans can interact with a 7-foot-tall Trek Delta symbol with a QR code that will generate a Trek-themed Instagram filter. "Each augmented reality experience will be based on a current Star Trek series, featuring fully 3D alien planets, classic starships and iconic characters as they interact with both the virtual and physical worlds," reads its description.

As with past years, Paramount Plus is also marking Star Trek Day 2022 to highlight its #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign to raise funds for charity. This year, Paramount will donate $1 for every person who tweets the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives to charities that support diversity, equity and innovation, according to StarTrek.com.

Trek fans looking to beam up their own Trek memorabilia can also save 20% at the Shop.StarTrek.com shop on Star Trek Day, but you do need to remember to use the discount code "STARTREKDAY" at checkout.

And if that's not enough Trek for your, check out our guide to the Star Trek movies in order , and our rundown of the Star Trek movies, ranked worst to best.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik . Follow us @Spacedotcom , F a cebook and Instagram .