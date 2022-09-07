ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Star Trek Day 2022 from Paramount Plus for free on Sept. 8

By Tariq Malik
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

Set phasers to livestream, Trek fans, because Star Trek Day 2022 is ready to beam in online and you can watch it live for free.

On Friday (Sept. 8), the Paramount Plus streaming service behind new and old Trek series, will celebrate the 56th anniversary of the original " Star Trek " series with an afternoon of panel discussions, fan events and more with its Star Trek Day 2022 celebration . A seven-segment livestream will begin at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT, 12 p.m. PDT) with live red carpet interviews with Trek cast and crews from Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. You can watch that live in the stream above and check out our Star Trek streaming guide on how to watch your favorite series.

"On Sept. 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television with 'The Man Trap,' the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope," StarTrek.com announced . " Fifty-six years later, Paramount+ honors this important day and the franchise's enduring legacy with the service's third annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSy4P_0hm8QCYn00

Watch Star Trek on Paramount Plus: Get a one month free trial
Get all the Star Trek content you can possibly handle with this free trial of Paramount Plus. Watch new shows like Strange New Worlds, and all the classic movies and TV shows too. Plans start from $4.99/month after the trial ends View Deal

During Star Trek Day 2022, Paramount Plus will feature a series of conversations with current and past Trek actors, "along with exciting announcements and reveals throughout," StarTrek.com reported .

Mary Chieffo ("Star Trek: Discovery") and Jackie Cox ("RuPaul's Drag Race) will host the red carpet livestream to kick off the day, which will also include a special video tribute to the original Uhura — Nichelle Nichols — who died in July at age 89.

The bulk of Star Wars Day 2022 will feature a series of conversations highlighting the newest Trek TV shows, both live-action and animated. You can follow it above, on the Paramount Plus YouTube channel , Twitch channel and Star Trek YouTube channel , as well as the Star Trek Day livestream website . Here's a rundown on what to expect.

Catch up on Star Trek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a85aU_0hm8QCYn00

(Image credit: CBS Television Studios)

Check out our Star Trek streaming guide to catch up on everything Trek on Paramount Plus .

Other events will include a Star Trek Cosplay Runway hosted by Jackie Cox, with fans donning their Trek finest; the transformation of a fan into a Star Trek alien by a series make-up artist; music by Reggie Watts and some Trek-tastic comedy by Brian Posehn ("Big Bang Theory").

There will also be a behind-the-scenes tour of the "Star Trek: Discovery" set with actor Wilson Cruz "as he provides fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at filming Season 5 of the hit original series, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members," StarTrek.com wrote .

Paramount Plus has set up a handful of "Star Trek Augmented Reality Delta Portals" in major cities around the world where fans can interact with a 7-foot-tall Trek Delta symbol with a QR code that will generate a Trek-themed Instagram filter. "Each augmented reality experience will be based on a current Star Trek series, featuring fully 3D alien planets, classic starships and iconic characters as they interact with both the virtual and physical worlds," reads its description.

As with past years, Paramount Plus is also marking Star Trek Day 2022 to highlight its #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign to raise funds for charity. This year, Paramount will donate $1 for every person who tweets the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives to charities that support diversity, equity and innovation, according to StarTrek.com.

Trek fans looking to beam up their own Trek memorabilia can also save 20% at the Shop.StarTrek.com shop on Star Trek Day, but you do need to remember to use the discount code "STARTREKDAY" at checkout.

And if that's not enough Trek for your, check out our guide to the Star Trek movies in order , and our rundown of the Star Trek movies, ranked worst to best.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik . Follow us @Spacedotcom , F a cebook and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Noël Wells
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Reggie Watts
Person
Dawnn Lewis
Person
Michelle Hurd
Person
Brian Posehn
Person
Christina Chong
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Paramount Pictures#Star Wars Day#Cbs Television Studios#Television#Paramount Plus#Skirball Cultural Center
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Space.com

Space.com

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy