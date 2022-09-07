ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
#Linus Stocks#Return On Equity#Equity Capital#Real Assets#Roa#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga

3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
investing.com

European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump

(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
Motley Fool

The Best Real Estate Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income for retirees. Real estate investment trusts must pay out 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, making them good passive income producers. Digital Realty Trust is a REIT that provides data center space to some of the biggest tech companies...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 37.4% to $0.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. Global Business Travel GBTG stock increased by 8.64% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $507.9 million. Moxian (BVI) MOXC shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $1.15....
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again.
TheStreet

Morningstar Lists Stocks That Benefit from Rising Rates

Rising interest rates are generally a good thing for investment service companies, such as money managers and brokerage firms. That’s because the interest rates they pay on the cash they borrow generally don’t rise as fast as the rates they receive on their fixed-income assets. Moreover, clients at...
