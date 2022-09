Cushman & Wakefield recently brokered the $3.9 million sale of a mixed-use property in downtown Encinitas. The property, built in 2005 at 631 Third Street, was purchased by A&W CA LLC from E&E Properties Inc. in mid-August, according to a Cushman & Wakefield announcement. The sale was part of a 1031 Exchange, which is an IRS-recognized deferred recognition of capital gains taxes in a property swap.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO