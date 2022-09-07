A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO