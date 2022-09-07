ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

myarklamiss.com

Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Son speaks out after his father has been missing 33 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We recently told you about an open missing person case from 1989. Robert Browning was 53 years old when he disappeared from his Monroe home in the 700 block of Bayou Shores Dr. Michael Browning, Robert’s son, says at this point, thirty-three years later, his family...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU coed arrested with weapon

A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel

Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Investigation finds wanted man

A Ruston man was arrested early Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy investigated a case of possible illegal dumping at a trash container site. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. P. Ayers saw a truck with its lights and engine off at the trash dumpsters on La. Highway 821 near La. 33. Items in the back of the truck included a refrigerator and an oven, items often left illegally at the dumpsters.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman says she’s been fighting water issues for ten years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman says she’s had enough after dealing with years of ongoing water issues in Ouachita Parish. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her water smells like sewage and she’s been fighting issues with her water for more than ten years.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. He was wearing a DOT-approved...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested with synthetic marijuana

A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Police see assault, make arrest

Grambling Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday evening after a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot. A GPD officer saw a physical altercation in progress about 6:45 p.m. in the Spring Market parking lot. The officer intervened and the victim stated his roommate of three months punched him in the right side of his face with this fist, breaking his glasses. The victim said they were returning to their vehicle when Jamison B. Shults, 48, attempted to drive while intoxicated. The victim asked for the keys and Shults became upset and struck him, nearly knocking him to the ground.
RUSTON, LA

