Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch
So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
myarklamiss.com
Grambling: Lincoln Prep School soon to open a new $45 million campus
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It has been two years since Lincoln Prep was demanded to move-off of the Grambling State University Campus as a result of a federal court order in the long-standing desegregation case. Now, the construction of their new campus will soon be completed. “This has been...
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
wdhn.com
Bastrop Rams’ guard becomes the first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 2022 football season, Bastrop High School’s football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the first female football player in school history. On September 9, 2022, the Rams will face Delhi Charter at 7 PM in Delhi, La.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
Road Closure: LA 134 in Morehouse Parish will be closed until September 23rd
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that LA 134 in Morehouse Parish, La. is closed due to the replacement of drainage structures. The closure is effective immediately and is expected to remain closed until September 23, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Son speaks out after his father has been missing 33 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We recently told you about an open missing person case from 1989. Robert Browning was 53 years old when he disappeared from his Monroe home in the 700 block of Bayou Shores Dr. Michael Browning, Robert’s son, says at this point, thirty-three years later, his family...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing 29-year-old Ouachita Parish woman
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Kirsten Leigh Ann Dews. Dews is described as a White female, standing five foot and one inch, and weighing 137 pounds. According to deputies, she was last seen near the Ouachita Correctional Center on September 6, 2022. At the time, she was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU coed arrested with weapon
A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jurors request proof of accusations against Postel
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Skip Russell had a meeting with LPPJ Administrator Doug Postel last Wednesday, making accusations of unethical and inappropriate actions and calling for his resignation. On Monday, Lincoln Parish Police Jurors Logan Hunt, TJ Cranford, Matt Pullin, and Glenn Scriber sent a letter to Russell, Postel, and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Investigation finds wanted man
A Ruston man was arrested early Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish deputy investigated a case of possible illegal dumping at a trash container site. About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. P. Ayers saw a truck with its lights and engine off at the trash dumpsters on La. Highway 821 near La. 33. Items in the back of the truck included a refrigerator and an oven, items often left illegally at the dumpsters.
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman says she’s been fighting water issues for ten years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman says she’s had enough after dealing with years of ongoing water issues in Ouachita Parish. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her water smells like sewage and she’s been fighting issues with her water for more than ten years.
cenlanow.com
Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. He was wearing a DOT-approved...
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested with synthetic marijuana
A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
Search continues for juvenile suspects; linked to car theft & high-speed chase through Twin Cities
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On August 28, 2022, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Monroe. Occupants of that vehicle led police on a chase where speeds reached up to 100 MPH. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but two are still on the loose. The West Monroe Police Department received a call stating occupants […]
Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police see assault, make arrest
Grambling Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday evening after a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot. A GPD officer saw a physical altercation in progress about 6:45 p.m. in the Spring Market parking lot. The officer intervened and the victim stated his roommate of three months punched him in the right side of his face with this fist, breaking his glasses. The victim said they were returning to their vehicle when Jamison B. Shults, 48, attempted to drive while intoxicated. The victim asked for the keys and Shults became upset and struck him, nearly knocking him to the ground.
Comments / 0