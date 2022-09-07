ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I am broken and it's not getting any easier': Devastated Lauren Goodger admits she's struggling with her grief and feels 'so alone' following the tragic death of daughter Lorena

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lauren Goodger has revealed she's struggling with her grief following the loss of her daughter Lorena, admitting that she is 'broken'.

The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her birth in July.

And sharing a heartbreaking post to Instagram on Wednesday, Lauren confessed that despite being surrounded by loved ones, she feels 'so alone' and told how her pain is 'not getting any easier'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1qam_0hm8Lg6400
Heartbroken: Lauren Goodger has revealed she's struggling with her grief following the loss of her daughter Lorena, admitting that she is 'broken' 

Lorena was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she passed away shortly after her birth.

As well as the tragic loss of her second daughter, Lauren was allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby's funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and bailed following the incident.

She also went through a 'horrendous whirlwind' dealing with the death of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean - who lost his life when his car plunged 70ft off a cliff in Turkey in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rANmy_0hm8Lg6400
So sad: The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her birth in July

Sharing her difficulty in coping in light of the recent tragic events, Lauren penned: 'Been the hardest week yet, so many feelings and thoughts and sadness. Don't know where to turn right now. [heartbroken emoji]

'Posting on my social media, keeping busy but inside I am broken and it's not getting any easier, it's getting harder.

'Feel like I've had deal with so much... as much as people are there for you, I'm so alone. Nothing will change what I've been through.'

Lauren concluded: 'There must be a God and some sort of good to come from all this? As so much more is going on and has happens and people I've lost. You couldn't write it [sic].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOhNf_0hm8Lg6400
Tough: sharing a heartbreaking post to Instagram on Wednesday, Lauren confessed that despite being surrounded by loved ones, she feels 'so alone' and told how her pain is 'not getting any easier'

Last month, Lauren penned a moving post about her grief and said she plans to one day write a book about the tragedy to help others who might be going through the loss of a child.

'I just want to say thank you all for the support, I am broken,' Lauren wrote on her Instagram stories at the time.

'One day I'll write my second book and tell my story to all I've been through when I'm old. And hopefully it can be someone's survival guide.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzpeH_0hm8Lg6400
Struggling: 'Feel like I've had deal with so much... as much as people are there for you, I'm so alone. Nothing will change what I've been through' 

Lauren released her first book, Secrets of an Essex Girl, back in 2013.

In her post, Lauren said she's 'strong' and actively getting up and doing things every day to help deal with her grief.

'I am strong and I will not stay down, I get back up and I keep going and what I've found is I'm doing all the things that I couldn't do while pregnant,' she said.

Lauren said she's keeping 'positive' and added that she has set herself a number of goals for next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0ic8_0hm8Lg6400
Candid: The TV personality recently admitted she's 'broken' after the tragedy and said she'll one day write a book to help others who might be going through the same thing

'I have goals in this horrendous time of pain. I have made goals and this time next year how different life will be,' she finished.

Lauren recently revealed her touching tribute tattoo in honour of Lorena, which was created using her late daughter's ashes.

She said: 'Everyday I got through my list that is full of things that I have to do either for my babies, my home, my future, for my Larose and my angel baby.

'This was one on my list that was on my mind everyday and I'm so glad it's done.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ek5hF_0hm8Lg6400
Tribute: Lauren recently revealed her touching tribute tattoo in honour of Lorena , which was created using her late daughter's ashes

Cremation tattoos are created using a blend of normal tattoo ink and a small amount of cremation ashes to make the tribute more meaningful.

Filming the wrist ink, the reality star revealed the tribute via Instagram - penning 'For you my baby girl'.

Amid her recent ordeals, She recently thanked her fans for their support during an 'awful heartbroken time'.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren wrote: 'Just want to say thank you to everyone for all the love and support in this horrendous terrible whirlwind in my life in the last few weeks. I do read your messages thank you!

'During this traumatic time I've lost but I've also gained some values in this awful heartbroken time... some new friends and become closer to my current ones and some family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aynpJ_0hm8Lg6400
Tragic: Lauren thanked her fans for their support during an 'awful heartbroken time' after an incredibly tough period of her life

'It really has shown me who is meant to be in my life and I love each and every one of you.'

Lauren continued: 'I only have a few and that's all I need and it's taught me some lifelong lessons how ever hard it's been.

'I asked Lorena when I had her at home the night before her funeral "please guide me please let my life lead the path it's meant to be and give me strength and courage.'

'And I lot change instantly and I trust her she is making my new path thank you Lorena I love you and I know you're with me always.'

'And I know you've cleared out and made way for what's meant to be. I don't know why I have no answers but I have to trust the process.'

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 - and they had reportedly got together two years ago - but he tragically lost his life when his car plunged 70ft off a cliff in Bodrum, Turkey on Sunday July 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30W0dB_0hm8Lg6400
Traumatic: Her daughter Lorena was laid to rest two weeks before Jake's funeral was held last month. Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admits her ex-fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape - after the bikie boss and father of her two little boys was killed in a motorbike crash

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her bikie former fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape for the reality show. Senior Rebels boss Shane Smith, 38, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Adelaide's north-east early Wednesday morning. The father-of-four died at the scene,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Charlotte Dawson reminisces on the time she met the Queen as a child and says she was 'honoured and proud' to give Her Majesty some flowers

Reality TV star Charlotte Dawson took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the Queen with an old photograph of when she met Her Majesty in 2002 in Preston. Charlotte, 29, who is the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, posted a sweet throwback picture of herself that showed her as a young girl holding flowers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Goodger
Person
Charles Drury
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew was not 'worried by inhibitions' as he hugged his daughter and gestured to the crowd with 'empathetic praying hands' after memorial church service in Balmoral, says body language expert

Prince Andrew seemed 'less worried' by inhibitions than other senior members of the royal family who gathered in Balmoral today to pay tribute to the Queen, according to a body language expert. Her Majesty died at the Scottish estate on Thursday, aged 96, with a Buckingham Palace statement saying the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tattoos#Towie
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the feuding couples came together at Windsor: William was the 'leader' while Harry appeared 'anxious' as royals showed 'no signs of affection' during walkabout, body language expert claims

Prince William looked like the 'leader and instigator' as he was joined by his wife Kate Middleton, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a walkabout in Windsor today, a body language expert claimed, who says there were 'no signs of affection' during the meeting'. The Prince...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Female online fashion entrepreneur, 20, kicked pregnant woman in the stomach in missing dog row after downing cocktails at Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party

An online fashion entrepreneur kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during a fight about a missing dog following a Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Middlesbrough. Businesswoman Paige Smith, 20, had been drinking cocktails at the party on June 2 to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign when she began arguing with two women about a missing dog.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

‘At least Grannie is with great grandpa now’: ‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen while meeting with crowds outside Windsor Castle

A 'tearful' Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen. Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, went on a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle inspecting the sea of floral tributes this evening. Among the crowd on the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew tells crowds 'we've been allowed a day, now we start the process of handing her on': Duke of York clasps his hands together, waves and bows after rushing to comfort his crying daughters in animated display outside church service for Queen

Prince Andrew comforted his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and waved to crowds in an emotional display at Balmoral this afternoon. The Duke of York, who is now eighth in line to the throne, led the senior royals as they attended a private ceremony for the Queen. He put his arm...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

BBC are blasted for 'poor error of judgement' after pair were spotted taking photos on their phones in background as emotional Huw Edwards announces Queen's death to the nation

As BBC presenter Huw Edwards delivered the sombre news of Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, two newsroom staff appeared to be taking photos in the background. The moment sparked outrage among viewers who said the commotion was both distracting and insensitive. Edwards, 61, has received widespread praise for his sensitive...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Ex-England footballer Trevor Sinclair sparks outrage by saying 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen because 'racism has been allowed to thrive' in Britain since the 1960s

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has received huge backlash on social media after claiming that 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen's passing as she allowed racism to 'thrive' during her reign. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death on Thursday evening, leading to sporting stars from across the...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Send the pen guy to the Tower! Moment King Charles furiously motions for aide to move ink pot as he signs proclamation (before eagle-eyed viewers spot him 'stealing' the pen)

Charles III made history today as he was proclaimed the new King - but viewers of the momentous occasion found themselves distracted when the new monarch suddenly gestured furiously to one of his aides. As he went to sign the historic Proclamation, the King frantically motioned to an aide to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

588K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy