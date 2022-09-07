ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All four men arrested over the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel are released on bail - after her parents begged killer to come forward

By Danya Bazaraa
 3 days ago

Four men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel were released on police bail today.

The schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

Earlier this week a 34-year-old man from Liverpool, a 41-year-old man from Knowsley and a 29-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and questioned by police.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Today Merseyside Police confirmed four men arrested following the murder have been conditionally bailed as enquiries continue.

The update comes after Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the shooting, paid tribute to her 'little shadow' in an emotional video filmed and released by Merseyside Police, where she called for those responsible for her daughter's death to 'own up'.

Yesterday, the nine-year-old's John Francis Pratt released a heartbreaking video of the youngster enjoying the rides at a Christmas market, and said his daughter had been, 'cruelly snatched away'.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was shot dead in her own home after a gun chase spilled over into her family's house in Dovecot, Liverpool in August 22

She broke down in tears as she described how her daughter would never stop talking and said: 'That's what I miss the most, because I can't hear her talk.'

In the video appeal, Ms Korbel told her daughter's killer: 'You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up.

'Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.

'If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, pleaded with anyone who has any information about her daughter's killer to come forward (pictured with a cast still on her hand) 
Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, who was injured in the shooting, paid tribute to her 'little shadow'
'Olivia was a real bright spark who knew her own mind and had no problem making friends,' her family said in an emotional statement

'No one, no one at all should have to go through this.'

Wearing a cast on her wrist after being injured during the shooting, Ms Korbel said the family had been planning days out and a trip to buy Olivia's new school uniform before she died.

She said: 'I didn't get that chance to go and get her school uniform. But I'll keep going, for Liv.'

Olivia's father John Francis Pratt and his wider family yesterday released a heartbreaking statement saying words cannot express the pain they are going through after his daughter was 'cruelly snatched away'.

Olivia's father John Francis Pratt said her 'death cannot be in vain' and that they want people to feel safe
Ms Korbel said she misses how much her nine-year-old daughter used to talk and her love for life

As the family released a video of Olivia with her father at a Christmas market in Liverpool city centre, they said 'those responsible need to know what they have done.'

'Olivia was a real bright spark who knew her own mind, had no problem making friends (she would talk to anyone) and loved to laugh and make people laugh. She could be a proper wind up merchant and loved to wind her nieces up, particularly those who were older than her and when they didn't like it she'd just laugh and say "don't forget I'm your aunty," Mr Pratt's family statement continued.

'Olivia's future has been cruelly snatched away from her and we have been deprived of a real light in our lives. We know that there has been an exceptional response to police appeals and we would like to thank those who have come forward. At the same time we want to urge others who may have evidence to keep coming forward with information which could help put those responsible for our Olivia's murder behind bars.

Joseph Nee, 35, forced his way into Olivia's home in an effort to flee the gunman pursuing him after her mother opened the door to see what the noises outside were 

'We have been really taken aback by the kindness and support we have received from family, friends and neighbours in the last two weeks and we would like to thank them for being there for us. We know that most people on Merseyside are good-hearted and kind just like them and we all need to stand together.

'We don't want another child to lose their life in such horrendous circumstances and we don't want to see another family suffer like we are suffering now.

'Olivia's death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.

Flowers, wreaths, cards and teddy bears laid near Olivia's family home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool following the schoolgirl's murder

'If you have information make sure you tell the police and if you don't feel able to do that give the information to Crimestoppers anonymously so action can be taken. If you can't do it for yourself, do it in Olivia's name and for children across Merseyside who deserve to enjoy their lives to the full.'

A post-mortem examination found the medical cause of Olivia's death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her death has sparked an outpouring of grief and shock among the Merseyside community, with many laying wreaths and leaving cards near Olivia's family home

'The investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice,' a statement by Merseyside Police today said.

Police previously released CCTV of the shooting scene in the hope that it might jog people's memories about seeing the gunman in the area at the time of the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: 'This is the man we are hunting for – We need to know where he went that night or did you see him in the area? Remember this was shortly after 10pm on Monday August 22.'

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

