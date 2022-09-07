ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oleksandr Usyk offers to train Anthony Joshua ahead of his blockbuster Battle of Britain fight with Tyson Fury

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfyxO_0hm8LVKx00

OLEKSANDR USYK has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to train with him - which comes amid talks of fighting Tyson Fury.

The Ukrainian beat AJ twice in the space of 11 months, most recently in a Saudi Arabia split-decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpdsx_0hm8LVKx00
Oleksandr Usyk has offered to train with Anthony Joshua Credit: Getty

It leaves him with a rebuilding job following consecutive losses, but Usyk is willing to help Joshua on his road to redemption.

He told Sky Sports: "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him.

"He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop.

"I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward."

After Usyk beat Joshua in their rematch, he called to face Fury in a historic four-belt unification, the heavyweight division's first ever.

But having only just returned to his war-torn home to the friends and family he left behind, the pound-for-pound star is taking a break.

That though does not fall into Fury's plan of returning before the end of the year.

With Usyk, 35, out also nursing injuries, the WBC champion, 34, has instead turned his attention to Joshua.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

An offer to commence the Battle of Britain is believed to have been sent to AJ, who would earn 40 per cent of the total purse.

And he urged his long-time rival not to fear losing for a third time as he pushes for an unthinkable super-fight.

Fury told The Ring magazine: "He would be a massive underdog, so he's in a win-win situation.

"If everyone expects him to lose and he beats me, then he's back on top and bigger than ever.

"And if he's lost three, what difference does it make if he loses four?

"Four losses means nothing. Look at Derek Chisora, he’s had 12 losses and he’s still battling away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdQ39_0hm8LVKx00
Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua next Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
Fightful

Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to ‘give the fans what they want’ in fresh call-out

Tyson Fury has called on Anthony Joshua to “give the fans what they want” and face him at last.Former world champion Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight points loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.Fury last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title. Earlier this week, Fury surprisingly rekindled the possibility of a fight with Joshua before the year is up before proposing a 60-40 purse split in his own favour.A date of 26 November or 3 December appears...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Of Britain#Boxing#Combat#Ukrainian#Sky Sports#Wbc#Ring
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder not sure what Robert Helenius will bring

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder isn’t sure what to expect from his old sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15th in their 12-round headliner fight on FOX Sports PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) points out, he didn’t show his real...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney agreeable to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko says Bob Arum

By Brian Webber: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’s already spoken to Devin Haney and his father Bill Haney about fighting Vasyl Lomachenko next. The Haney’s are agreeable to taking on Lomachenko as long as they get past their next opponents. Initially, Haney seemed cool with the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: The fight that was on, off and now on again

In August of 2021, we were all going to Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. Then it was called off.Today we are all hoping that we are going to Cardiff at some point in December for the latest proposed meeting between Fury and Joshua. That could change tonight, it could change in the morning. It might even become fact. I doubt it.Welcome to the wild world of boxing promoting and dreams, which is a twilight zone of hype, hope, prayers, lies and excesses. According to everybody the split in purse has been agreed and that in the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – 1 week to go on Sept.17th in Las Vegas

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin meet for their long-awaited trilogy fight in one week from now at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17th on DAZN PPV. Golovkin will need to raise his game to keep from losing this fight because Canelo is fighting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Khamzat claims victory in UFC 279 presser melee: Nate Diaz, Kevin Holland ‘got what they deserved’

Undefeated 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev claims to have front kicked fellow UFC welterweight Kevin Holland after “Trailblazer” volunteered to shave the beard of “Borz,” one of many backstage altercations that forced promotion president Dana White to pull the plug on the UFC 279 press conference. Chimaev also insists he got into a scrap with opponent Nate Diaz ahead of their Sept. 10 pay-per-view (PPV) main event in Las Vegas and delivered off-camera justice to the uncrowned prince of Stockton.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford can’t be “marinated no more” says Regis Prograis

By Robert Segal: Regis Prograis feels that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight has marinated enough because he’s worried that it could over-marinate. Already, a lot of boxing fans are losing patience with the slow progress the negotiations are going between IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez says he’ll pressure Dmitry Bivol all night

By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he plans on applying nonstop pressure on WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol to dethrone him on November 5th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) believes he can chop Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) down with pressure and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Floats Whyte, Hrgovic, Zhang, Wallin as Future Opponents for Joshua

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua has no shortage of viable opponents waiting for him in the wings. Hearn, the longtime promoter of London’s Joshua, is keen to get his star charge to follow a more active boxing schedule. Joshua is coming off a hard-fought loss at the hands of WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight unification rematch last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since the fight, Hearn has been adamant that Joshua can easily rebuild his career by fighting more frequently, and has suggested December or early next year as the next ring date for his heavyweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy