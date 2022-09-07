ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City ‘keen on Toni Kroos’ and can land Real Madrid star in free transfer this summer as he runs down contract

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY are reportedly keen on a move for Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos.

The German playmaker, 32, is out of contract next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30q6Lc_0hm8LTZV00
Man City are lining up a free transfer swoop for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos Credit: Rex

And El Nacional claims long-term admirer Pep Guardiola is lining up a stunning free transfer offer.

Kroos has been at Real Madrid since 2014 after a £25million move from Bayern Munich.

And he previously declared his intention to retire at the Bernabeu, with his next contract to be the last of his career.

However, it’s reckoned Kroos has rejected Real’s latest offer.

And City have now made contact over bringing the World Cup winner to England.

Guardiola is a huge fan of Kroos and tried signing him in 2019.

The midfielder rejected City’s advances to pen a new Real deal.

But Guardiola has continued to press for Kroos’ signature.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And he could now be in luck, with the veteran strongly considering his options.

Kroos has played 369 games for Real, winning three LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

With his 33rd birthday on the horizon, he may be tempted for one final challenge in a new country.

But speaking after yesterday’s group stage win at Celtic, Kroos took a swipe at the Premier League’s big spending.

Former teammate Casemiro left Real last month for a £60m move to Man United on reported £300,000-a-week wages.

And Kroos said: “TV money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn’t resulted in English teams winning everything.

“Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning many titles and to grow more.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Toni Kroos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Man City#Manchester City#Man United#German#El Nacional#Bayern Munich#Laliga#Celtic#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Europa League fixture going ahead, Red Devils ‘considered’ Paredes before Casemiro – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED's Europa League tie at Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead this Thursday. United said in a statement: "Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova."
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy