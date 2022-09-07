Man City ‘keen on Toni Kroos’ and can land Real Madrid star in free transfer this summer as he runs down contract

MANCHESTER CITY are reportedly keen on a move for Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos.

The German playmaker, 32, is out of contract next summer.

Man City are lining up a free transfer swoop for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos Credit: Rex

And El Nacional claims long-term admirer Pep Guardiola is lining up a stunning free transfer offer.

Kroos has been at Real Madrid since 2014 after a £25million move from Bayern Munich.

And he previously declared his intention to retire at the Bernabeu, with his next contract to be the last of his career.

However, it’s reckoned Kroos has rejected Real’s latest offer.

And City have now made contact over bringing the World Cup winner to England.

Guardiola is a huge fan of Kroos and tried signing him in 2019.

The midfielder rejected City’s advances to pen a new Real deal.

But Guardiola has continued to press for Kroos’ signature.

And he could now be in luck, with the veteran strongly considering his options.

Kroos has played 369 games for Real, winning three LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

With his 33rd birthday on the horizon, he may be tempted for one final challenge in a new country.

But speaking after yesterday’s group stage win at Celtic, Kroos took a swipe at the Premier League’s big spending.

Former teammate Casemiro left Real last month for a £60m move to Man United on reported £300,000-a-week wages.

And Kroos said: “TV money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn’t resulted in English teams winning everything.

“Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning many titles and to grow more.”