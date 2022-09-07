ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, TX

The Spun

Matthew McConaughey's Message For Texas Goes Viral: Fans React

Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, Matthew McConaughey is pleased with what he saw from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon. "we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem," said McConaughey.
CBS Austin

Several events take place leading up to UT VS. Bama game

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is being painted red and orange for the University of Texas and Alabama football game. Several events were slated leading up to the highly anticipated.CBS Austin stopped by Buford’s backyard. There The Austin Bama Alumni chapter held a barbecue cookout. Fans didn’t hold back any excitement.
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
CBS Austin

Local bars and businesses see lines out the door on UT game day

AUSTIN, Texas — UT may not have come out on top against Alabama Saturday, but the game was still a win for some. The much-anticipated matchup and the thousands it brought to the area we’re good for business for bars, like Crown & Anchor. Bartenders there say they...
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas

Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
