Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting
AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street
CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
cleveland19.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man died Thursday after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Durant Avenue. Officers said the victim and others were sitting...
12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old in Cleveland Heights Thurs. night
A 12-year-old was arrested after shooting a 14-year-old in Cleveland Heights Thursday night, police said.
cleveland19.com
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Timeline of the recent controversies involving the East Cleveland Police Department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There has been yet another development involving the turbulent East Cleveland Police Department. On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced charges against two former East Cleveland officers. Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson face three counts of bribery, four counts of tampering with records, and a count of insurance fraud.
2 former East Cleveland Police officers indicted: What we know
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced that two former East Cleveland police officers were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly tampering with records and insurance fraud. 28-year-old Demarkco Johnson and 52-year-old Von Harris are facing the following charges:. Three counts of Bribery. Four counts of Tampering...
cleveland19.com
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men parked their white SUV next to another car in the 4100 block of W. 20th Street and stole the catalytic converter at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to police.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) student died at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andre Wells, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around...
cleveland19.com
Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours before the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting, the mother of the man who was shot hired an attorney. Kimberly Roquemore retained Stanley Jackson, who has taken on multiple cases involving use of force by Cleveland-area law enforcement. On...
Cleveland police give update on deadly Labor Day shooting involving CMHA officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police gave an update following a recent Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officer-involved shooting. 3News livestreamed the update at noon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The update came...
WKYC
Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near James Ford Rhodes High School
The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday.
Help police find endangered 17-year-old
Twinsburg police are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Emma D. Linek is a Black female standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter
A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
cleveland19.com
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
Charges upgraded against teens involved in fair fights
Charges have been upgraded against seven juveniles who were charged with a series of fights Saturday at the Canfield Fair.
WKYC
