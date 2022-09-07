ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
WKYC

2 former East Cleveland Police officers indicted: What we know

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced that two former East Cleveland police officers were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly tampering with records and insurance fraud. 28-year-old Demarkco Johnson and 52-year-old Von Harris are facing the following charges:. Three counts of Bribery. Four counts of Tampering...
cleveland19.com

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men parked their white SUV next to another car in the 4100 block of W. 20th Street and stole the catalytic converter at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to police.
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) student died at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andre Wells, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around...
Cleveland.com

Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter

A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
WKYC

WKYC

