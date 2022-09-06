Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding
An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man waves down deputy, confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
fox10phoenix.com
Florida man who replaced teen's medication with laxatives found guilty
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son's medication had been tampered with back in 2019. Craig Allen Ripple, 54, was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect three years after the woman showed police footage of Ripple suspiciously removing items from her son's bedroom, Flagler County Deputies said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
7th annual Tower Challenge is back in Phoenix honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11
Another 9/11 remembrance tradition is back, the 7th annual Tower Challenge. Running up the stairs of tall buildings to remember the New York firefighters who died doing it 21 years ago. Now in 2022, the teams are made up of active and retired first responders, military members and Arizona residents.
fox10phoenix.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
fox10phoenix.com
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death
The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon causes flash flooding in Flagstaff: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - More monsoon weather is making its way across Arizona, bringing yet another round of flash flooding to Flagstaff and the high country. The monsoon made a return to the Valley on Friday and a dust storm moved in during the 4 p.m. hour. Our South Mountain camera looking southeast captured the wall of dust as it moved through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
World Trade Center first responder shares memories of 9/11 attack
Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terrorist attacks occurred on American soil. Thousands of people died on 9/11, and thousands of first responders rushed into the rubble to save survivors. One of those heroes, Anthony Rumore, now lives in Arizona. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
fox10phoenix.com
Pumpkin fall outlook: How the season’s harvest has withstood weather extremes
A poor pumpkin harvest appears not to be in the cards this fall season because of what farmers believe is an acceptable range of weather extremes during the crucial growing period. Pumpkins are typically planted in the late spring and early summer and harvested during the fall in growing regions...
fox10phoenix.com
Tropical Storm Kay: Yuma area farmers worried about storm's impact
While Arizona certainly needs the rain, farmers in the Yuma area are expressing their worries over the impact of Tropical Storm Kay, saying rain from the storm could be a blessing or a curse. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 9-11
Visit the 9/11 memorial events, food festivals, performances and more happening across the Phoenix area for Sept. 9 - 11:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. 9/11 remembrance events. 2022 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Scottsdale. The Salt River Fire...
fox10phoenix.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: People in Arizona and abroad react to passing of longtime British monarch
PHOENIX - As news spread of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, people in Arizona, as well as people abroad, are reacting to news of the longtime monarch's death. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as monarch of the United Kingdom and a number of other countries around the world, passed away on the afternoon (local time) of Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
PHOENIX - With just two months remaining until the November elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's Race. For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari...
fox10phoenix.com
Clean Elections Commission members meet over request to change governor debate format
Days after Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs requested a change to the governor debate format, members of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission meet to talk about the request. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Comments / 0