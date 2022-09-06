ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
LAKE HELEN, FL
fox10phoenix.com

Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding

An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man waves down deputy, confesses to murder

MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
MCNEAL, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Florida man who replaced teen's medication with laxatives found guilty

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son's medication had been tampered with back in 2019. Craig Allen Ripple, 54, was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect three years after the woman showed police footage of Ripple suspiciously removing items from her son's bedroom, Flagler County Deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Pets & Animals
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
fox10phoenix.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon causes flash flooding in Flagstaff: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - More monsoon weather is making its way across Arizona, bringing yet another round of flash flooding to Flagstaff and the high country. The monsoon made a return to the Valley on Friday and a dust storm moved in during the 4 p.m. hour. Our South Mountain camera looking southeast captured the wall of dust as it moved through.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Suv#Gator#Fox
fox10phoenix.com

World Trade Center first responder shares memories of 9/11 attack

Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terrorist attacks occurred on American soil. Thousands of people died on 9/11, and thousands of first responders rushed into the rubble to save survivors. One of those heroes, Anthony Rumore, now lives in Arizona. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur

PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 9-11

Visit the 9/11 memorial events, food festivals, performances and more happening across the Phoenix area for Sept. 9 - 11:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. 9/11 remembrance events. 2022 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Scottsdale. The Salt River Fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: People in Arizona and abroad react to passing of longtime British monarch

PHOENIX - As news spread of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, people in Arizona, as well as people abroad, are reacting to news of the longtime monarch's death. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as monarch of the United Kingdom and a number of other countries around the world, passed away on the afternoon (local time) of Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy