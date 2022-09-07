Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Mural beauty at Fire Station 4
JOHNSON CITY — City officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee gathered at Fire Station 4 on Main Street this week for a meet-and-greet and photos with artist Ernesto Maranje in celebration of his mural installation. The JCPAC commissioned Maranje for the project earlier this year...
Kingsport Times-News
Former North gym work to be done by December, D-B dome temporarily to be shored up
KINGSPORT — Renovations to the gym and surrounding areas at the former Sullivan North High School, to be used for this season’s Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games instead of the D-B dome, are expected to be done by December. Kingsport City Schools also announced on Friday that bids...
Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Tomahawk
Mountain Youth Academy’s $30 million expansion to bring 50 new jobs
(Tate Davis contributed to this story) Mountain Youth Academy is moving forward with a significant investment in its operations in Mountain City. Over the next few years, the company will build a new facility at a projected cost of $30 Million. Plans include adding about fifty new jobs as well.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
LIST: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a rainy weekend ahead. Below, News Channel 11 compiled a list of weekend events. Saturday, Sept. 10 What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion FestivalWhen: 12-11:30 p.m.Where: Downtown BristolMore: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/schedule_groupings/saturday What: Umoja FestivalWhen: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.Where: King Commons Park located at 112 N. Commerce St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
Bristol, Va. Landfill won’t accept waste after Friday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Friday marks the last day to dump waste at the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. The landfill’s closure follows months of complaints from Bristol residents regarding a stench that drifted from the location and throughout residential areas. Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads issued a statement Friday morning that stressed city leaders continue […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
993thex.com
2022 Umoja Festival happening in Johnson City Sept. 10
The 2022 Umoja Festival is happening in Johnson City on Saturday. The festival is in its 25th year, and celebrates diversity, unity, and culture through music and art. The event begins with a parade from Carver Park to King Commons at 11 AM. The rest of the day will be...
‘Who’s Building That?’ — New Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, Johnson City
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
elizabethton.com
Officials come together for Watauga Boat Access Ribbon Cutting
Community leaders gathered at noon Friday to cut the ribbon on the new boat ramp along the Watauga River. The ribbon cutting marks the official opening of the Lovers Lane ramp, which has been in the development stage for nearly five years. Mike Mains, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director, coordinated...
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County Health and Safety Fair will be held Tuesday
ELIZABETHTON — A health and safety fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 9-11 a.m. at the Elizabethton Senior Center, 428 E. G St. The event is sponsored by the Carter County/Elizabethton Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council. All are welcome to attend the event, which will have...
Carter County Jail certification to be determined at TCI meeting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Inspectors with the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) reinspected the Carter County Jail on Friday and although improvements were reported to be made, the certification will be determined in December when the TCI Board of Control meets. According to the release, the primary concern expressed by TCI officials following the inspection […]
Johnson City Press
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
City officials said Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
First full day of 21st Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival kicks off
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Thousands gathered in Bristol for the first day of the beloved “Rhythm and Roots” music festival. As many as 120 music acts will perform across 17 stages in downtown Bristol over the next two days. Organizers expect to see around 30,000 people over the weekend to hear a wide variety of […]
Local educators picked as finalists for TN award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local educators are in the running for the state’s top principal and supervisor of the year. According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE), the nine finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region across the state. In East Tennessee’s first region, Dr. Kyle Loudermilk could […]
New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
New boat ramp opens on Watauga River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After several years of cooperation between nearly a dozen different organizations, local officials unveiled a new boat ramp on the Watauga River Friday. The project began as an idea from Chris Little, the founder of Go Betsy. As a member of the Carter County community, Little said the location made clear […]
Comments / 0