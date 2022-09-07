ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Chelsea’s statement in full as Thomas Tuchel brutally sacked 100 days into Todd Boehly ownership

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago
CHELSEA this morning confirmed the shocking news that they have parted ways with Thomas Tuchel.

The German was sacked after last night's Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, with the Blues sixth in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea Credit: Getty

In a club statement Chelsea said the club's new owners "believe it is the right time to make the transition".

The full statement read: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

MORE TO FOLLOW...

