ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graham Potter is offered the Chelsea job and is likely to be in the dugout with his Brighton staff at Fulham on Saturday... with the Blues also close to hiring a sporting director (who has had influence on the move for their new manager)

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea are set to formally offer Graham Potter their vacant manager’s job on Thursday after the shock sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Brighton boss Potter was locked in advanced talks with the Blues on Wednesday night and an agreement is said to be close.

Barring any last-minute hitches, he is expected to be in charge for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Fulham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1CWD_0hm8FYLE00
Chelsea are set to formally offer Graham Potter their vacant manager’s job on Thursday 

Having made a formal approach to Brighton, Chelsea were granted permission to speak to Potter.

Those talks are understood to have been led by co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in London on Wednesday afternoon and continued into the evening.

There was no confirmation of Potter’s appointment on Wednesday night, but sources said the only way Chelsea would not appoint him is if he turned down the role.

The identification of Potter as Chelsea’s preferred option to replace Tuchel — who will receive as much as £15million in compensation after his shock dismissal — has come during a period in which the club are without a sporting director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfxHt_0hm8FYLE00
Potter's Brighton assistant Billy Reid (left) could be among three staff members that the current Seagulls manager brings to Stamford Bridge should he get the role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVj0J_0hm8FYLE00
Former PSG and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is another favourite for the job

POTTER'S BRIGHTON RECORD

Games played: 134

Won: 43

Drawn: 43

Lost: 48

Goals scored: 161

Goals against: 172

Points: 172

PPG: 1.28

Boehly has taken interim charge, but it is understood the club are close to appointing someone in that role. Sources have even said the new man has had some influence on the move for Potter.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and ex-Tottenham and Southampton recruitment guru Paul Mitchell are among those being considered by Chelsea.

Sources have indicated Potter is fully open to taking over at Stamford Bridge and that reaching an agreement will be straightforward.

The 47-year-old is understood to have a release clause of at least £12m in his contract, meaning Brighton are powerless to stop their manager leaving.

Recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay and first-team coach Billy Reid are among the Brighton staff set to follow Potter to London.

If Chelsea’s move for Potter fails then former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would be a strong candidate. Zinedine Zidane is also of interest.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday hours after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea’s third loss in seven games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfZ0Q_0hm8FYLE00
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (right) sensationally sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q82Rg_0hm8FYLE00
Tuchel cut a disconsolate figure as Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday

But the German’s dismissal comes against a backdrop of difficulties behind the scenes, amid claims from multiple sources that he had lost the dressing room.

There was also said to be a disconnect between Tuchel and the club’s academy.

A Chelsea spokesman said: ‘As the new ownership group continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KQJ6_0hm8FYLE00
Chelsea had decided to sack Tuchel before his side's humbling 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

THOMAS TUCHEL'S FINAL INTERVIEW AS CHELSEA BOSS

'I'm angry with myself and I'm angry with our performance. I'm angry with myself because I did not see it coming.

'Obviously I was in the wrong movie.

'I thought that the last game helped us. I thought we showed a reaction in a very difficult moment against West Ham, got the reaction, got the result in the moments when you need a bit of luck in the situation we were in.

'We had good training sessions, I thought the team was prepared, I thought we know what this is all about. I didn't see it coming, that's why I'm angry with myself.

'There is too much to analyse - I'm a part of it. We're clearly not there where we need to be and where we can be, so it's on me it's on us.

'At the moment everything is missing.

'This is a huge underperformance from all of us. It's not precise enough, not clinical enough, not aggressive enough.

'It's not determined enough and not enough as a team and that's why we lost.

'It's for me to find the solution and find the reason why.

'Obviously [players] are underperforming individually and I don't really know where this performance comes from.

'A lack of determination, a lack of hunger and a lack of intensity to do the things we need at the highest level.

'We are clearly not where we want to be. We expected what we got. It was the same story of the last few games - we start OK for 15-20 minutes but then lacked determination, precision and maybe even lacked the smell of blood.

'We need to be much better. We are not finished, we are not happy with our results, we are not happy with the way we play in general, but I thought we were on a good way. I'm surprised by this performance.'

How things fell apart for Tomas Tuchel at Chelsea: Alarmed by Todd Boehly’s talks over Cristiano Ronaldo, annoyed to be more involved in transfers and his obvious frustration during pre-season... the German ran out of reasons to be kept on

By Adrian Kajumba

Wednesday marked 100 days of the new era at Chelsea, following their takeover by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium. Tuesday night was Thomas Tuchel’s 100th game in charge of the club.

Due to very different reasons neither will forget the landmarks in a hurry. For Boehly and Co the century will be remembered for how it coincided with their first ever Chelsea sacking.

For Tuchel a ton of games in charge was where his Chelsea reign came to a seemingly abrupt end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3PEf_0hm8FYLE00
New controlling owner Todd Boehly (right) has waited just 100 days before changing manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKZee_0hm8FYLE00
Chelsea fans have been left stunned by the news that the club have sacked Thomas Tuchel

The ruthless nature of it - just seven competitive games into this season and their reign, a sacking delivered face-to-face yesterday morning and described as ‘a quick one’ - coming just hours after Chelsea’s shock Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, may appear premature.

Boehly and fellow co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali were among those from the Chelsea hierarchy in Zagreb to witness Tuchel's final game but his departure is far from purely results-related.

Long-running tensions have been building behind the scenes and led to the irreparable breakdown in relations. And without good results, performances and having his players onside to fall back on, Tuchel eventually ran out of reasons to be kept on.

Given how it started it is incredible to see how quickly things unravelled. New to football, Chelsea’s new owners were initially very keen to work with the manager they inherited on their arrival, construct the off-field team to lead the club forward and support him in any way they could. Their near £300m spend on transfers during the summer underlines that.

In those early days a new contract for Tuchel was one of the issues they wanted to get around to. But as the summer developed Chelsea’s new owners detected warning signs that left them feeling their partnership with Tuchel was not going to work long-term, there was no bright future ahead and that he was not the ‘team player’ manager they were after. Senior figures at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, where Tuchel also had fallings out, might recognise the conclusion Chelsea’s chiefs have swiftly reached and why.

Chelsea’s pre-season campaign was when cracks began to emerge and become apparent to a wider audience. Tuchel, unhappily having to get more involved in transfers after losing the trusted network that included director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech that he so valued and missed, cut a noticeably frustrated figure while Chelsea were in America.

The wisdom of the new regime attempting to navigate a first transfer window without adequately replacing any of their know-how and instead attempt to learn on the job can, of course, be questioned. The real scale of Tuchel's frustration was known to those behind the scenes from his obviously agitated mood and demeanour and then became crystal clear publicly after Chelsea were hammered 4-0 by Arsenal in Orlando in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwuJn_0hm8FYLE00
The Blues made the decision following their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening

Tuchel had a pop at his players, painted a gloomy picture of Chelsea’s readiness for the season ahead and highlighted the number of players his London rivals had managed to sign, something that would not have gone unnoticed by the new hierarchy who were handicapped in what they had been able to give him by their delayed arrival following the takeover.

His tetchy post-match press conference and strong words, particularly cutting criticism about his attackers and their lack of threat – ‘it’s the same players [as last season], so why should anything change?- raised eyebrows among his squad and were noted by those above him.

Tuchel also openly questioned the commitment of some of his stars. A number wanted to leave at this stage, a situation that was impacting his mood and that around the camp. Chelsea losing out on players to Barcelona such as Raphinha and later Jules Kounde was a source of annoyance for Tuchel, compounded by two of his squad Cesar Azpilicueta, at the time, and Marcos Alonso wanting to follow Andreas Christensen to the La Liga giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Qkkx_0hm8FYLE00
Graham Potter (left) and Mauricio Pochettino (right) are both early contenders to fill the role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrJpd_0hm8FYLE00

At one point, Tuchel is said to have asked his players outright who wanted to stay and who wanted to leave and not been happy about the answer he received and number that wanted out. This was a continuation of the situation that had rolled over from the previous season when sources described towards the end of last campaign that the number of players he had a strong bond with was reducing, with his treatment of some of those who felt mishandled, a big factor.

Already in pre-season questions were being asked about what impact a poor start to 2022/23 would have for Tuchel. By the time it rolled around Tuchel appeared to be in an improved mood admitting that ‘seeing that we are succeeding in the market’ helped calm him down after Marc Cucurella joined Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly as major additions and captain Azpilicueta was retained.

But in a rollercoaster start once the action got underway, the blame game the owners felt Tuchel played, especially following defeat, was being noted.

In fairness, at times he held his hands up and included himself. But, in their view, it was often aimed at others including his players, 'aggressive negatively' and painted a picture in stark contrast to the one they wanted of a team. His highlighting of Chelsea’s coaching staff having to travel to Leeds by bus while the players flew was among those digs that caught the attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x03Q8_0hm8FYLE00
Serious cracks emerged during Chelsea's tour of the US, in particular following a 4-0 drubbing by Arsenal

And now things had gone downhill to the point that there was surprise from above that Tuchel had spoken openly and encouragingly about the prospect of a Chelsea contract extension. It did not feature prominently on the agenda anymore. While there was hope expressed by some close to the Chelsea squad that the transfer window might settle things down once the focus was removed from ins and outs, much of the damage had already been done.

Having wanted to be on the same page as Tuchel, the opposite increasingly happened. During the summer he was alarmed by Boehly’s talks with super agent Jorge Mendes over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tuchel also wanted Romelu Lukaku to be kept on until a replacement had been found before Boehly stepped into find a quick loan resolution with Inter Milan before that point so everybody could move on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWGFI_0hm8FYLE00
Tuchel was alarmed by owner Boehly's communications with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSScm_0hm8FYLE00
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly decided to sack the German manager before Tuesday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5lXX_0hm8FYLE00
Chelsea's sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel is set to cost the club around £15m

In a number of cases they felt Tuchel was simply making decisions on his own and ones that a club should be involved in rather than just the manager. Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja were two further players they had differences of opinion over. Tuchel was happy to let both move on, that eventually happening in the case of the former, but the club wanted them to stay.

His former Borussia Dortmund talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did arrive last week but that was as much due to Barcelona finally agreeing to accept the fee Chelsea were willing to pay at the outset of those discussions as Tuchel’s influence.

As his reign under the Boehly-Clearlake consortium progressed communication between Tuchel and his bosses became another growing problem. Tuchel is said to have discovered on TV that Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Germany to finalise a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Vekl_0hm8FYLE00
Chelsea suffered successive away defeats against Leeds, Southampton and Dinamo Zagreb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oob0p_0hm8FYLE00
Tuchel's backroom staff are set to follow the German - who was on a salary in the region of £13m a year - out of the door

Meanwhile for their part, the owners found Tuchel difficult to reach at times and sources warned that the lack of contact was a sign of where things were heading. So too was Tuchel’s job security being pondered as decisions were being made about players’ futures last month - in short, the sense that some were considering the call they are making in the context that the manager may not be around for too much longer.

Chelsea's results and performances also pointed to the problems Tuchel had with his squad and that the dressing room had been lost, adding to all the other issues. Many managers available to a club like Chelsea can coach and impress on the training field as, it should be pointed out, Tuchel has done successfully, winning the Champions League, Super Cup and World Club Cup.

But not everyone possesses the human touch, people and relationship-building skills and willingness to work alongside them that the club’s new owners want. That, as much as anything else, contributed to Tuchel’s Chelsea downfall.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-England footballer Trevor Sinclair sparks outrage by saying 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen because 'racism has been allowed to thrive' in Britain since the 1960s

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has received huge backlash on social media after claiming that 'black and brown' people should not mourn the Queen's passing as she allowed racism to 'thrive' during her reign. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death on Thursday evening, leading to sporting stars from across the...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'

Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

'It's Positive' - USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

Chelsea's new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali gave Thomas Tuchel seven matches into the 2022/23 footballing season before calling it quits with the German. Despite a poor start from the Blues, which even had fans questioning Tuchel's ability to improve their team, it was actually one of the smallest reasons as to why they ended up firing him so early into the new campaign.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners

Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Ppg
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti tipped for Real Madrid renewal

Real Madrid are preparing a contract renewal offer for boss Carlo Ancelotti. The veteran Italian coach enjoyed a dream return to the Spanish capital last summer as he clinched a La Liga and Champions League double at the back end of 2021/22. Ancelotti’s measured approach yielded immediate results at the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

England seamer Ollie Robinson admits it was a 'huge honour' to be part of emotional day at the Oval after paying his respects to the Queen and then collecting with first Test five-for against South Africa

Ollie Robinson admitted that it was an honour to play an integral part on an extraordinary day for English cricket at the Kia Oval, as his five-wicket haul put England in the driving seat against South Africa, after a day that began with cricket paying its respects to the Queen.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Revolution at Chelsea! Blues will build on appointing new boss Graham Potter to a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge with an overhaul of the club’s key roles following a summer spend of £250m in bid to catch Manchester City

The discussion in the Chelsea boardroom on Monday was fraught. There was a nagging concern. Chelsea were facing Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League game the next day and would likely win. Quite possibly, they would win well. Yet the decision had already been taken to sack Thomas Tuchel. How would it look, the board pondered, to sack a manager after a decent, victorious start to the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be given timely England recalls... as boss Gareth Southgate prepares to hand the in-form stars their final chance to prove their worth ahead of the World Cup

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are likely to return to international duty this week, as Gareth Southgate turns to his Euro 2020 squad to revitalise an England team who looked abject at the end of last season. Sancho and Rashford, who both missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final shootout...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

587K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy