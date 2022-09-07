Graham Potter is offered the Chelsea job and is likely to be in the dugout with his Brighton staff at Fulham on Saturday... with the Blues also close to hiring a sporting director (who has had influence on the move for their new manager)

Chelsea are set to formally offer Graham Potter their vacant manager’s job on Thursday after the shock sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Brighton boss Potter was locked in advanced talks with the Blues on Wednesday night and an agreement is said to be close.

Barring any last-minute hitches, he is expected to be in charge for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Fulham.

Chelsea are set to formally offer Graham Potter their vacant manager’s job on Thursday

Having made a formal approach to Brighton, Chelsea were granted permission to speak to Potter.

Those talks are understood to have been led by co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in London on Wednesday afternoon and continued into the evening.

There was no confirmation of Potter’s appointment on Wednesday night, but sources said the only way Chelsea would not appoint him is if he turned down the role.

The identification of Potter as Chelsea’s preferred option to replace Tuchel — who will receive as much as £15million in compensation after his shock dismissal — has come during a period in which the club are without a sporting director.

Potter's Brighton assistant Billy Reid (left) could be among three staff members that the current Seagulls manager brings to Stamford Bridge should he get the role

Former PSG and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is another favourite for the job

POTTER'S BRIGHTON RECORD

Games played: 134

Won: 43

Drawn: 43

Lost: 48

Goals scored: 161

Goals against: 172

Points: 172

PPG: 1.28

Boehly has taken interim charge, but it is understood the club are close to appointing someone in that role. Sources have even said the new man has had some influence on the move for Potter.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and ex-Tottenham and Southampton recruitment guru Paul Mitchell are among those being considered by Chelsea.

Sources have indicated Potter is fully open to taking over at Stamford Bridge and that reaching an agreement will be straightforward.

The 47-year-old is understood to have a release clause of at least £12m in his contract, meaning Brighton are powerless to stop their manager leaving.

Recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay and first-team coach Billy Reid are among the Brighton staff set to follow Potter to London.

If Chelsea’s move for Potter fails then former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would be a strong candidate. Zinedine Zidane is also of interest.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday hours after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea’s third loss in seven games.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (right) sensationally sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday

Tuchel cut a disconsolate figure as Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday

But the German’s dismissal comes against a backdrop of difficulties behind the scenes, amid claims from multiple sources that he had lost the dressing room.

There was also said to be a disconnect between Tuchel and the club’s academy.

A Chelsea spokesman said: ‘As the new ownership group continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.’

Chelsea had decided to sack Tuchel before his side's humbling 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

THOMAS TUCHEL'S FINAL INTERVIEW AS CHELSEA BOSS

'I'm angry with myself and I'm angry with our performance. I'm angry with myself because I did not see it coming.

'Obviously I was in the wrong movie.

'I thought that the last game helped us. I thought we showed a reaction in a very difficult moment against West Ham, got the reaction, got the result in the moments when you need a bit of luck in the situation we were in.

'We had good training sessions, I thought the team was prepared, I thought we know what this is all about. I didn't see it coming, that's why I'm angry with myself.

'There is too much to analyse - I'm a part of it. We're clearly not there where we need to be and where we can be, so it's on me it's on us.

'At the moment everything is missing.

'This is a huge underperformance from all of us. It's not precise enough, not clinical enough, not aggressive enough.

'It's not determined enough and not enough as a team and that's why we lost.

'It's for me to find the solution and find the reason why.

'Obviously [players] are underperforming individually and I don't really know where this performance comes from.

'A lack of determination, a lack of hunger and a lack of intensity to do the things we need at the highest level.

'We are clearly not where we want to be. We expected what we got. It was the same story of the last few games - we start OK for 15-20 minutes but then lacked determination, precision and maybe even lacked the smell of blood.

'We need to be much better. We are not finished, we are not happy with our results, we are not happy with the way we play in general, but I thought we were on a good way. I'm surprised by this performance.'

How things fell apart for Tomas Tuchel at Chelsea: Alarmed by Todd Boehly’s talks over Cristiano Ronaldo, annoyed to be more involved in transfers and his obvious frustration during pre-season... the German ran out of reasons to be kept on

By Adrian Kajumba

Wednesday marked 100 days of the new era at Chelsea, following their takeover by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium. Tuesday night was Thomas Tuchel’s 100th game in charge of the club.

Due to very different reasons neither will forget the landmarks in a hurry. For Boehly and Co the century will be remembered for how it coincided with their first ever Chelsea sacking.

For Tuchel a ton of games in charge was where his Chelsea reign came to a seemingly abrupt end.

New controlling owner Todd Boehly (right) has waited just 100 days before changing manager

Chelsea fans have been left stunned by the news that the club have sacked Thomas Tuchel

The ruthless nature of it - just seven competitive games into this season and their reign, a sacking delivered face-to-face yesterday morning and described as ‘a quick one’ - coming just hours after Chelsea’s shock Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, may appear premature.

Boehly and fellow co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali were among those from the Chelsea hierarchy in Zagreb to witness Tuchel's final game but his departure is far from purely results-related.

Long-running tensions have been building behind the scenes and led to the irreparable breakdown in relations. And without good results, performances and having his players onside to fall back on, Tuchel eventually ran out of reasons to be kept on.

Given how it started it is incredible to see how quickly things unravelled. New to football, Chelsea’s new owners were initially very keen to work with the manager they inherited on their arrival, construct the off-field team to lead the club forward and support him in any way they could. Their near £300m spend on transfers during the summer underlines that.

In those early days a new contract for Tuchel was one of the issues they wanted to get around to. But as the summer developed Chelsea’s new owners detected warning signs that left them feeling their partnership with Tuchel was not going to work long-term, there was no bright future ahead and that he was not the ‘team player’ manager they were after. Senior figures at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, where Tuchel also had fallings out, might recognise the conclusion Chelsea’s chiefs have swiftly reached and why.

Chelsea’s pre-season campaign was when cracks began to emerge and become apparent to a wider audience. Tuchel, unhappily having to get more involved in transfers after losing the trusted network that included director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech that he so valued and missed, cut a noticeably frustrated figure while Chelsea were in America.

The wisdom of the new regime attempting to navigate a first transfer window without adequately replacing any of their know-how and instead attempt to learn on the job can, of course, be questioned. The real scale of Tuchel's frustration was known to those behind the scenes from his obviously agitated mood and demeanour and then became crystal clear publicly after Chelsea were hammered 4-0 by Arsenal in Orlando in July.

The Blues made the decision following their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening

Tuchel had a pop at his players, painted a gloomy picture of Chelsea’s readiness for the season ahead and highlighted the number of players his London rivals had managed to sign, something that would not have gone unnoticed by the new hierarchy who were handicapped in what they had been able to give him by their delayed arrival following the takeover.

His tetchy post-match press conference and strong words, particularly cutting criticism about his attackers and their lack of threat – ‘it’s the same players [as last season], so why should anything change?- raised eyebrows among his squad and were noted by those above him.

Tuchel also openly questioned the commitment of some of his stars. A number wanted to leave at this stage, a situation that was impacting his mood and that around the camp. Chelsea losing out on players to Barcelona such as Raphinha and later Jules Kounde was a source of annoyance for Tuchel, compounded by two of his squad Cesar Azpilicueta, at the time, and Marcos Alonso wanting to follow Andreas Christensen to the La Liga giants.

Graham Potter (left) and Mauricio Pochettino (right) are both early contenders to fill the role

At one point, Tuchel is said to have asked his players outright who wanted to stay and who wanted to leave and not been happy about the answer he received and number that wanted out. This was a continuation of the situation that had rolled over from the previous season when sources described towards the end of last campaign that the number of players he had a strong bond with was reducing, with his treatment of some of those who felt mishandled, a big factor.

Already in pre-season questions were being asked about what impact a poor start to 2022/23 would have for Tuchel. By the time it rolled around Tuchel appeared to be in an improved mood admitting that ‘seeing that we are succeeding in the market’ helped calm him down after Marc Cucurella joined Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly as major additions and captain Azpilicueta was retained.

But in a rollercoaster start once the action got underway, the blame game the owners felt Tuchel played, especially following defeat, was being noted.

In fairness, at times he held his hands up and included himself. But, in their view, it was often aimed at others including his players, 'aggressive negatively' and painted a picture in stark contrast to the one they wanted of a team. His highlighting of Chelsea’s coaching staff having to travel to Leeds by bus while the players flew was among those digs that caught the attention.

Serious cracks emerged during Chelsea's tour of the US, in particular following a 4-0 drubbing by Arsenal

And now things had gone downhill to the point that there was surprise from above that Tuchel had spoken openly and encouragingly about the prospect of a Chelsea contract extension. It did not feature prominently on the agenda anymore. While there was hope expressed by some close to the Chelsea squad that the transfer window might settle things down once the focus was removed from ins and outs, much of the damage had already been done.

Having wanted to be on the same page as Tuchel, the opposite increasingly happened. During the summer he was alarmed by Boehly’s talks with super agent Jorge Mendes over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tuchel also wanted Romelu Lukaku to be kept on until a replacement had been found before Boehly stepped into find a quick loan resolution with Inter Milan before that point so everybody could move on.

Tuchel was alarmed by owner Boehly's communications with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly decided to sack the German manager before Tuesday evening

Chelsea's sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel is set to cost the club around £15m

In a number of cases they felt Tuchel was simply making decisions on his own and ones that a club should be involved in rather than just the manager. Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja were two further players they had differences of opinion over. Tuchel was happy to let both move on, that eventually happening in the case of the former, but the club wanted them to stay.

His former Borussia Dortmund talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did arrive last week but that was as much due to Barcelona finally agreeing to accept the fee Chelsea were willing to pay at the outset of those discussions as Tuchel’s influence.

As his reign under the Boehly-Clearlake consortium progressed communication between Tuchel and his bosses became another growing problem. Tuchel is said to have discovered on TV that Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Germany to finalise a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea suffered successive away defeats against Leeds, Southampton and Dinamo Zagreb

Tuchel's backroom staff are set to follow the German - who was on a salary in the region of £13m a year - out of the door

Meanwhile for their part, the owners found Tuchel difficult to reach at times and sources warned that the lack of contact was a sign of where things were heading. So too was Tuchel’s job security being pondered as decisions were being made about players’ futures last month - in short, the sense that some were considering the call they are making in the context that the manager may not be around for too much longer.

Chelsea's results and performances also pointed to the problems Tuchel had with his squad and that the dressing room had been lost, adding to all the other issues. Many managers available to a club like Chelsea can coach and impress on the training field as, it should be pointed out, Tuchel has done successfully, winning the Champions League, Super Cup and World Club Cup.

But not everyone possesses the human touch, people and relationship-building skills and willingness to work alongside them that the club’s new owners want. That, as much as anything else, contributed to Tuchel’s Chelsea downfall.