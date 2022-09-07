Read full article on original website
Mrs. Shirley Brown Ward, Age 79 Murrayville
Mrs. Shirley Brown Ward, 72, of Murrayville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later and are in the care of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory of Mrs. Shirley Ward or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068...
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, Age 74 Dahlonega
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega, went to his Heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Marvin was born in Dahlonega, GA, on December 28, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda. The only person allowed to steal his blanket was his only grandson, Hunter, which offered them the perfect opportunity to share farm animal facts or make a secret fort. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Annie Kate Wigley, brother-in-law Jimmy McGinnis, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Elbert and Bessie Gaddis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Lois Gaddis, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Red and Helen McClure, and sister-in-law Frances Wigley.
North Georgia Set To Open 2022 Fall Season
The No. 6 University of North Georgia men’s golf is set to tee off its 2022 fall season at the Lander Bearcat Fall Invitational on Monday, September 12. UNG is on the heels of its best season in program history which culminated in the program’s first ever National Championship appearance. The Nighthawks return three Peach Belt All-Conference selections to a team that finished 11th in the NCAA Championships and reached as high as fourth in the national rankings.
Carol A. Blue, Age 65 Dahlonega
Carol A. Blue , age 65 of Dahlonega, passed away on September 7, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Preceding Mrs. Blue in death is her mother, Joyce Gates, father, Clayton Corrow, and brother, Thomas Corrow. She is survived by her husband, David Blue, son, Tim Corrow, daughter, Toni Eckenwiler, 3 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.
TMU Cross country set to open 2022 season
(CLEVELAND) – The Truett McConnell University women’s and men’s cross-country teams are set to begin their 2022 seasons on Friday, September 9 at the GMC Brickyard Invitational, hosted by Georgia Military College. The women’s meet is scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. start time, while the men’s meet is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start time.
Arrest made after overdose death of 23-year-old
A Hall County Man was arrested for murder after the overdose death of a young woman. On August 31, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester was arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose...
