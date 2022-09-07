Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega, went to his Heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Marvin was born in Dahlonega, GA, on December 28, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda. The only person allowed to steal his blanket was his only grandson, Hunter, which offered them the perfect opportunity to share farm animal facts or make a secret fort. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Annie Kate Wigley, brother-in-law Jimmy McGinnis, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Elbert and Bessie Gaddis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Lois Gaddis, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Red and Helen McClure, and sister-in-law Frances Wigley.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO