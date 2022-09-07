Move over Messi and Ronaldo! Erling Haaland's astonishing Champions League goal record is well ahead of Cristiano, while Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel's race to 35 goals in Europe, suggesting a new era of superstar forwards is underway

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe both set new Champions League records on a dramatic night of European football.

Haaland, 22, bagged a brace as Manchester City eased past Sevilla 4-0 in Spain, while Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe netted twice as his side beat Juventus 2-1 in the French capital.

And the duo's astonishing statistics in the top European competition suggest a new era of superstar forwards is underway.

Attackers Cristiano Ronaldo, of Manchester United, and Lionel Messi are widely seen as being the best two players in the world of this generation, but a new breed of younger star is coming through.

Norwegian Haaland, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City this summer for £51million, already has 12 goals in just eight games.

The hotshot striker has now accumulated 25 goals in his first 20 Champions League games, which compares favourably to Ronaldo, who had none in his first 20 but is now the competition's top scorer of all time with 140. Messi is second on 125.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice as the French side beat Juventus 2-1

He broke PSG team-mate Messi's record for the youngest player to reach 35 Champions League goals, reaching the mark in 23 years and 260 days. Messi did it in 23 years, 307 days

And 23-year-old Mbappe is making waves too, breaking PSG team-mate Messi's record for the youngest player to reach 35 Champions League goals.

He reached the mark in 23 years and 260 days, whereas the Argentine did it in 23 years and 307 days.

The French star has 55 goal involvements (35 goals, 20 assists) in just 54 Champions League games, indicating the era of Messi and Ronaldo could be equalled or even surpassed by the precocious pair.