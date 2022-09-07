Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
nwi.life
Mind on Money: Ongoing labor market disruption demands attention
Summer is winding down. I can feel it in the air and see it in the daylight shadows. In many ways, this summer has been the nicest I’ve had in years. The weather in the upper Midwest was nearly perfect, my college kids were both working jobs that were meaningful to them and we had a nice long visit from our Spanish “exchange daughter” we haven’t seen for three years.
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
hometownnewsnow.com
Parts Maker Coming to La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
nwi.life
IU Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence offers non-credit courses for learners of all ages
Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) offers a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. CURE offers a variety...
WNDU
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was found guilty of wire fraud Thursday after a 3-day jury trial. Junaid Gulzar, 32, was found guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as previously charged. It was alleged that Gulzar schemed to defraud investors by lying about a potential investment opportunity in gas stations.
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud
Junaid Gulzar, 32 years old, of Goshen, was found guilty following a 3-day jury trial in U.S. District Court. The jury found Gulzar guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as charged in the Indictment. It was alleged that from January 2021 through July 2021, Gulzar devised a scheme...
nwi.life
The Northwest Health – La Porte Auxiliary Awards 13 Continuing Education Grants
The Auxiliary at Northwest Health – La Porte recently awarded $12,000 in continuing education grants to assist 13 hospital employees in furthering their education. The mission of the hospital’s Auxiliary is to support Northwest Health – La Porte by providing exceptional volunteer services to assist in making a positive impact on the community they serve by advancing education and healthcare services. The grants are funded by Auxiliary memberships, the Wishing Well Gift Shop and fundraisers held throughout the year.
WNDU
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a contractor pleaded guilty in the theft of money from the South Bend Housing Authority. Ronald Taylor Jr. owned a business called the Taylor Made Handy Man. He admits he was paid by the housing authority for contracting work he did not perform.
nwi.life
Franciscan behavioral health specialists: ‘You’re never alone’
Franciscan Health Michigan City behavioral health professionals are urging people to talk to those potentially in crisis and to utilize available resources in an effort to help prevent suicides. “You’re never alone,” said Heidi Darrah, director of behavioral health at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus. “Help is always...
nwi.life
Seven New Transit Development Districts to Transform Northwest Indiana
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set Wednesday when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
WNDU
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.
nwi.life
RUSH, Franciscan to Partner on Clinical Services for Cancer, Neurosciences
RUSH and Franciscan Alliance, Inc., are partnering to jointly develop and provide clinical services to improve the availability of health care to patients in Northwest Indiana. The partnership includes RUSH (Rush University System for Health) and Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City and Munster. Patients now...
WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
ehsnewsmagazine.org
Out With The Old; In With The New: Saying “Good-Bye” To Advisory
Advisory has always been a very beneficial time for students, whether it be catching up on work, going to make up tests, or just finally having a final rest period in the day. But, what happens now that it’s gone?. Elkhart High School has recently taken off the original...
WWMTCw
Van Buren County farmers out hundreds of dollars after rows of crops get mowed down
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County farmers woke up to find rows of crops mowed down, costing them hundreds of dollars, they said. It’s a battle over 12 feet of land. A 1951 state law allows road commissions to mow 12 feet from the edge of...
nwi.life
Silver Oaks at the Brooks enhances Valparaiso
Finding the perfect home can be tricky. Hoping to find that perfect location close to entertainment but with some quiet space to stretch out is harder and harder to come by in Northwest Indiana. Silver Oaks, a new neighborhood set to begin construction this fall, has found that balance. Silver...
