Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips
If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
boldsky.com
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
MedicalXpress
Can losing weight combat the structural defects of knee osteoarthritis?
In a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, a decrease in body mass index (BMI) was associated with both a lower incidence of the structural defects of knee osteoarthritis and a lower likelihood that such defects would progress, or get worse. Researchers examined radiographic analyses of knees at baseline and...
Sleep quality is the strongest indicator of the lifespan, study finds
The importance of sleep quality on human health is undoubtedly a huge thing. Every sleepless night can make the next day miserable. In addition to being sleepless, if your sleep is interrupted at night, your health may be under threat. Disruption of sleep patterns and increased sleep interruptions could be...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
How to improve your flexibility, according to physiotherapists
Whether you’re a beginner exerciser or a seasoned pro in the gym, you will want to know how to improve your flexibility. Supple joints will not only help to prevent injury, they will also allow you to maintain a full range of motion as you age. The good news...
CNET
Is It Healthier to Eat Based on Your Blood Type?
There is some evidence that shows your blood type has an effect on your health. General heart health is one example since the American Heart Association found that people with type A, type B or type AB blood are more likely than those with type O to have a heart attack. But it's not all good news for type Os. Another study conducted in 2019 concluded that people with type O blood are more likely to be bitten by mosquitos. (Hey, you can't win 'em all.)
boxrox.com
The Worst Stretches for Low Back Pain (and What to Do Instead)
Jeremy Ethier explains more about the worst stretches for low back pain and what you can do instead. “One of the first solutions people struggling with back pain seek are lower back stretches to relieve their pain. But the truth is, many of these stretches for back pain are just short term fixes that actually end up doing more harm than good, and are the opposite of what people should be doing.”
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
msn.com
Magnesium Benefits You Want for Health and Pain Relief
Many of us don’t take nutrition as seriously as we should until our health falters. Depending on the genes that we are born with, some may need more of certain vitamins, minerals and trace elements than others due to how our unique bodies process those nutrients despite a healthy diet. One mineral that most of us don’t get enough is magnesium, which is a shame with all the benefits if can offer from hundreds of internal biological reactions within the body. It works side by side with our enzymes from such actions as supplying energy to how muscles and nerves function to blood glucose control.
msn.com
Tips on healthy aging for a long life
There are many factors that influence healthy aging. Some are genetics, which are out of our control. Others, like exercise, a healthy diet, and regularly seeing a doctor are up to us. Aging well isn't about looking younger, it's rather about living your best life and taking care of your mental and physical health.
Food Network
Is Skim Milk Healthy?
Wondering what to pour in your bowl of cereal? Skim milk is certainly one healthy option. Here’s a look at the nutrients found in nonfat milk and the science that says it can be part of a healthy diet. Skim Milk Nutrition Facts. All milk, including skim milk, is...
scitechdaily.com
Fixing Knee Pain: New Cartilage Substitute Is Better Than the Real Thing
The team hopes to conduct clinical trials next year (2023). Some patients have tried everything to cure their knee pain, including over-the-counter painkillers, physical therapy, and steroid injections. However, their pain persists. Osteoarthritis, which affects 867 million individuals globally and is estimated to impact one in six of all adults,...
MedicalXpress
Weight loss in first three sessions of weight management programs predicts success
New research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found that early weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) attending weight management programs is a strong indicator of future success. In contrast, people...
