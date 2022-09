SAN DIEGO -- The D-backs' three-series win streak came to an end Wednesday as they fell, 6-3, to the Padres at Petco Park. Arizona had swept a three-game series against the White Sox on the road and then took two of three against the Phillies and three of four from the Brewers at home before losing two of three in San Diego.

