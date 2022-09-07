Read full article on original website
Fox17
Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
Millions in Pro-Whitmer spending gives Michigan Democrats the advertising edge this fall
An onslaught of advertising is coming, according to ad tracking totals from the firm AdImpact provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network to MLive. Despite the $55 million that’s been spent on Michigan airwaves, there’s still another $89 million worth of airtime reserved between now and Nov. 8, the general election — and likely more to come.
22 WSBT
South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer
South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer directs Inflation Reduction Act provisions to Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive harnessing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce prescription drug prices for Michiganders. Senior citizens on Medicare will pay a maximum of $2,000 a year regardless of the number of prescriptions they are on, the governor explains. Insulin will also be capped at $35 per month.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire
I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here
Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting
Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and preparing absentee ballots before Election Day, but don’t completely support offering income tax credits to private school donors, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. In a survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, Michigan voters...
WNDU
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was found guilty of wire fraud Thursday after a 3-day jury trial. Junaid Gulzar, 32, was found guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as previously charged. It was alleged that Gulzar schemed to defraud investors by lying about a potential investment opportunity in gas stations.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Best Small College Town in the USA
Michigan has plenty of great colleges and universities, and now, a new study says that the Mitten has the No. 1 best small college town in America. We shouldn’t be surprised, because it seems as if Michigan always tops these lists of the best colleges and college towns. I especially agree with these findings, because I graduated from a university here in Michigan and couldn’t have been happier with my personal experience.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
