Michigan State

Fox17

Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
MICHIGAN STATE
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
Michigan State
New Buffalo, MI
Michigan Business
New Buffalo, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer

South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
My Magic GR

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
abc57.com

Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Fox17

Governor Whitmer directs Inflation Reduction Act provisions to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive harnessing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce prescription drug prices for Michiganders. Senior citizens on Medicare will pay a maximum of $2,000 a year regardless of the number of prescriptions they are on, the governor explains. Insulin will also be capped at $35 per month.
wcsx.com

Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire

I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here

Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?

They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Best Small College Town in the USA

Michigan has plenty of great colleges and universities, and now, a new study says that the Mitten has the No. 1 best small college town in America. We shouldn’t be surprised, because it seems as if Michigan always tops these lists of the best colleges and college towns. I especially agree with these findings, because I graduated from a university here in Michigan and couldn’t have been happier with my personal experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

