Putin says Russia will stop oil and gas supplies if price caps are imposed

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will stop oil and gas supplies if price caps are imposed.

Putin told at an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that Western attempts to cap prices for Russian oil and gas were 'stupid', adding that Moscow will have enough customers in Asia.

'The demand is so high on global markets that we won't have any problem selling it,' he said.

'An attempt to limit prices by administrative means is just ravings, it's sheer nonsense,' Putin added. 'It will only lead to a hike in prices.'

He rejected the EU's argument that Russia was using energy as a weapon by suspending gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany.

Putin reaffirmed the Russian argument that Western sanctions have hampered maintenance of the last turbine that remains in operation, forcing its shutdown.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVIFP_0hm87bmo00
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will stop oil and gas supplies if price caps are imposed

