Pernille Harder says she would be happy to lose the tag of being the most expensive player in women’s football with Barcelona on the verge of breaking the transfer record to sign Keira Walsh from Manchester City

By Kathryn Batte For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Harder joined Chelsea for a fee of £300,000 in 2020 but Barca are in talks over a deal for Manchester City star Keira Walsh that is believed to be worth £400,000.

The Spanish transfer window closes this evening while the England’s deadline is Thursday and Harder would be more than happy for her transfer record to be broken before then.

‘It’s totally fine, I’m happy that it [transfer fees] keeps getting higher,’ Harder said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiOOT_0hm87Mk100
Pernille Harder was the most expensive player in women's football when she joined Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbZej_0hm87Mk100
Barcelona could break the record as they try to sign Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh

‘That’s what I wanted, I wanted to start something new. To start in women’s football, that you could actually buy players as well. I’m really good with that.’

‘It’s a good development for women’s football that players don’t have to play their contracts out but they can actually get sold and the clubs can actually get something out of the players, so it’s a development.

‘I think it’s good for women’s football to get the money rolling, you could say it like that, but it shows that it just keeps developing, women’s football.’

Harder has won five domestic trophies since joining Chelsea and was part of the team that reached the final of the Champions League in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVoay_0hm87Mk100
Harder (right) was part of the Chelsea team that won the FA Women's Super League last season

With the Women’s Super League season kicking-off this weekend, the Blues are looking to make it four league titles in row. But Harder insisted they want to compete on all fronts, including in Europe.

‘I don’t think we prioritise any of them, we want to win both of them, the League and the Champions League are very important.

‘I think we have a good, big squad this season, which is a big advantage to do good in all the tournaments as we can have some rotations.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AarU_0hm87Mk100
Chelsea's match against West Ham will be the first WSL game at Stamford Bridge in two years

Chelsea begin their title defence against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in what will be their first game at the men’s stadium for two years.

‘I’m excited for the season to start but also that we play at Stamford Bridge,’ Harder said. ‘It will be a big game and will give us a special feeling I think.

‘I have never played on the pitch before so I’m looking forward to that and hopefully playing in front of lots of fans.’

Chelsea play West Ham on Sunday, September 11. Get tickets HERE

