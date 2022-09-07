Read full article on original website
kaplantoday.com
Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero
KERRVILLE, Texas — Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero “Brucie” was born on April 11, 1948, in Abbeville, LA and went to Heaven on August 28, 2022, in Kerrville. She married Dennis M. Guerrero on Jan. 17, 1981. Carolyn attended Mt. Carmel Elementary School and High School in Abbeville....
kaplantoday.com
Tammy Marie Toups
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Tammy Marie Toups, 64, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11AM with Father Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at Our...
kaplantoday.com
Janet Hebert LeBlanc
Janet Hebert LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90 at her passing. Janet was born on April 9, 1932 in Delcambre, LA to the late Joseph and Aline Saunier Hebert and was one of five children. She was a...
kaplantoday.com
Mary “Ruth” Sellers Stelly
MEAUX — A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville for Mary "Ruth" Sellers Stelly, age 83, who passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence in Meaux. Father Glenn Meaux officiated...
kaplantoday.com
Estelle Prejean Pierce
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Estelle Prejean Pierce, 96, who died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Mausoleum.
kaplantoday.com
Murphy Joseph Vincent
Murphy Joseph Vincent was born in Rayne, LA, in 1933 to Freddie Vincent Sr. and Pamela Norris Vincent. He was a longtime resident of Virginia and North Carolina before settling back in Louisiana. Murphy, 89, currently of Erath, LA, passed away on August 29, 2022. Though his family is saddened...
