Savills announced that Ivan Boone has joined the firm as senior managing director, bringing over 30 years of diverse commercial real estate experience to the Chicago office. Throughout his career, Boone has executed over $250 million in office, retail, industrial, and land transactions, which total more than three million square feet. He has successfully completed transactions with prominent companies, including Hewlett Packard, Discovery Communications, Federal Express, Lockheed Martin, McKinsey & Company, Walmart, and Commonwealth Edison. He has also worked with Chicago-based organizations, such as Cook County Government, State of Illinois, the Gary Comer Foundation, and the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago. He founded the firm, Frontier Commercial, in 2000 and previously held positions at East Lake Management & Development Corporation, Stein & Company, and Mesirow Financial.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO