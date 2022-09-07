Go back in time to the 1890s at this new Chicago bar. Set to open on September 16th in downtown Chicago, this new space is considered an extension of the recently opened Canal Street Market & Eatery. Named “Afterbar”, it’s a unique concept we’ve not seen in Chicago before. Keep reading to find out why! The theme is what’s intriguing here. Modeled after the era in which Chicago hosted the World’s Columbian Exposition, Afterbar brings us back to the 1890s with themed cocktails and more. The interior is modern with large sliding doors and a spacious patio, along with a 1.5-acre green space filled with lush landscaping, extra seating, and an amphitheater. Thought of as an oasis amidst the city, Afterbar has an expansive green space, ensuring it will become a popular spot. The new space is technically an expansion of the already opened Canal Street Market & Eatery but features ingredients found in the 1890s. The cocktail menu is still being finalized but will feature before and after meal drinks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO