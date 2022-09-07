Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Englewood first 'ag crawl' takes place on Sunday, showcasing urban produce
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You've likely heard of a bar crawl, but what about a "farm" crawl?It's happening in a part of Chicago you might not expect. As CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us, it's about exposing people to the growing world of urban agriculture. Tucked away on a dead-end street, near 71st and Stewart is Cedillo's Fresh Produce. "Where people can come and get lost from the city in the city. Carrots, beets, radishes." A place where the sound of the train meets the buzz of insects. "They're native plants. So this also helps with the ecosystem. And the bees are very...
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
rejournals.com
Newmark secures 6,000-square-foot retail lease with Chicago entertainment venue, The Back Room
Newmark announces the 6,000-square-foot retail lease with entertainment destination and premier live music venue, The Back Room, at 318 North Carpenter Street in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Newmark Senior Managing Director James Schutter, Managing Director Larry Kling and Associate Nick Garlick serve as exclusive leasing agents for the property, representing the building owners, a joint venture between Murphy Real Estate Services and Creek Lane Capital, on the transaction.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
The Spoke and Bird Opening Four New Locations in Chicago
Sites include Bridgeport, Printer's Row, Hyde Park, and Bronzeville
rejournals.com
Kiser Group closes bulk condo sale in Waukegan
Kiser Group announced the closing of a bulk condo package at Onan Place Condos (3370 W. Brooke Ave.) in Waukegan. Senior Director Matt Halper and Director Danny Mantis represented the seller in this $4.1M transaction who owned 58 of the building’s 74 units. Building amenities of the property include...
Passionate group gathers support to turn old train embankment into Bronzeville Trail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A goal of creating a nature trail along a historic site is growing toward reality in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, the diehard group behind the Bronzeville Trail is seeing plenty of success in garnering support.Walter Freeman has his day job, and then focuses on the trail as his passion project."It felt like it was a calling; that I needed to get involved," he said.It takes a lot of his time. "And it's hard work. It is," Freeman said.But what looks like hopeless, abandoned train tracks in his Bronzeville neighborhood looks hopeful to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
An Elegant World’s Fair-Themed Cocktail Lounge Is Coming To Chicago This Fall
Go back in time to the 1890s at this new Chicago bar. Set to open on September 16th in downtown Chicago, this new space is considered an extension of the recently opened Canal Street Market & Eatery. Named “Afterbar”, it’s a unique concept we’ve not seen in Chicago before. Keep reading to find out why! The theme is what’s intriguing here. Modeled after the era in which Chicago hosted the World’s Columbian Exposition, Afterbar brings us back to the 1890s with themed cocktails and more. The interior is modern with large sliding doors and a spacious patio, along with a 1.5-acre green space filled with lush landscaping, extra seating, and an amphitheater. Thought of as an oasis amidst the city, Afterbar has an expansive green space, ensuring it will become a popular spot. The new space is technically an expansion of the already opened Canal Street Market & Eatery but features ingredients found in the 1890s. The cocktail menu is still being finalized but will feature before and after meal drinks.
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according to a review of city payroll records over the past three years.
How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?
Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
bhhschicago.com
1541 W Pearson Street #1
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, RARELY AVAILABLE RENTAL. Welcome home to this modern design and luxury home experience in the heart of Chicago's highly desirable West Town neighborhood. All brick construction featuring 12' ceilings, multiple private outdoor spaces, and wide plank flooring throughout. Kitchen features Archisesto cabinets, fully integrated Subzero and Wolf appliances, and quartz counters w/ waterfall edge on 12 ft. island. Over-sized master suite that fits king bed with custom built out walk in closet. No detail was spared in this light-filled duplex down. Short walk to public trans, restaurants/ bars, and plenty of shops. GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED.
The Polar Express Train Ride at Chicago's Union Station Canceled Once Again
Chicago's popular Polar Express train ride won't take place this holiday season. According to a message on the Union Station Polar Express train ride website, a "systemwide shortage of railroad personnel" has left the station with "not enough certified operating crews available to run our trains this season." "We understand...
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
Illinois investing $94M in infrastructure project in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday a $94 million project to reconstruct and overhaul of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue in the south suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking
CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
Comments / 0