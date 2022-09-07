Read full article on original website
Savills adds senior managing director to boost Midwest tenant expertise
Savills announced that Ivan Boone has joined the firm as senior managing director, bringing over 30 years of diverse commercial real estate experience to the Chicago office. Throughout his career, Boone has executed over $250 million in office, retail, industrial, and land transactions, which total more than three million square feet. He has successfully completed transactions with prominent companies, including Hewlett Packard, Discovery Communications, Federal Express, Lockheed Martin, McKinsey & Company, Walmart, and Commonwealth Edison. He has also worked with Chicago-based organizations, such as Cook County Government, State of Illinois, the Gary Comer Foundation, and the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago. He founded the firm, Frontier Commercial, in 2000 and previously held positions at East Lake Management & Development Corporation, Stein & Company, and Mesirow Financial.
RJW Logistics Group acquires tenth warehouse, third within the last year
RJW Logistics Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of its 10th warehouse in Chicagoland – the company’s largest facility to date at 816,000 square feet. The facility represents the latest in the company’s addition of three new warehouses this year alone, with additional plans to expand its footprint another one million square feet over the next year. The new LEED-certified building increases RJW’s footprint to over five million square feet in the nation’s busiest distribution hub. This acquisition further solidifies RJW’s ability to service CPG suppliers nationwide, while shoring up warehouse space to hold the existing oversupply of retailer inventory.
Kiser Group closes bulk condo sale in Waukegan
Kiser Group announced the closing of a bulk condo package at Onan Place Condos (3370 W. Brooke Ave.) in Waukegan. Senior Director Matt Halper and Director Danny Mantis represented the seller in this $4.1M transaction who owned 58 of the building’s 74 units. Building amenities of the property include...
Interra Realty brokers $17 million sale of three-building multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood
Interra Realty brokered the $17 million sale of a three-building, 79-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Hyde Park to a single buyer. The properties include 1310 E. Hyde Park Blvd., a 25-unit building; 1318 E. Hyde Park Blvd., a 26-unit property; and 1334 E. Hyde Park Blvd., a 28-unit building. The transaction was the largest by total sale price and unit count since Interra brokered the $23.4 million sale of The Cloisters, an 86-unit apartment complex at 5801 S. Dorchester Ave., in 2021.
The Missner Group completes construction of mixed-use development in Glen Ellyn
The Missner Group is pleased to announce they have completed construction on GSP Development’s Apex 400 Apartments, a ground-up, luxury, multi-family apartment, and retail property, located in the heart of downtown Glen Ellyn. The property features 10,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space, joined with 107 luxury apartment units on the second through fifth floors.
