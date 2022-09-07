ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 7 is set to be unveiled on October 6: Google will launch its latest flagship smartphone alongside the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch at an event next month

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It's one of the most eagerly anticipated smartphones of the year, and now we finally have a launch date for the Google Pixel 7.

Google has confirmed that it is hosting an event in New York on October 6 where it will launch its latest flagship smartphone, alongside the highly anticipated Pixel Watch.

The tech giant showed off both devices at its I/O event earlier this year but will officially launch them at the 'Made By Google' event next month.

Google tweeted a teaser video of the hardware we can expect to see at the event, simply writing 'It's all coming together.'

The event will take place at 10:00 ET (15:00 BST) on October 6 and will feature the 'latest additions to our family of devices', according to Google.

The teaser video provides a glimpse at some of these devices, including the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch.

Here's a look at the new devices we expect to see from Google on October 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D53Uy_0hm7yp7T00
Google unveiled its rival to the Apple Watch alongside three new smartphones and Pixel Buds Pro earphones earlier this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aB8Xj_0hm7yp7T00
Google is expected to unveil two new premium smartphones - the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These smartphones have been given a new-look camera design, with the Pixel 7 featuring a dual rear camera, and the Pixel 7 Pro featuring a triple lens on the back of the device 

What is the Pixel Watch?

The Pixel Watch will be made from recycled stainless steel and fashioned into a circular design.

It will come with the health and fitness tracking tools of Fitbit – now owned by Google – built-in as well.

'It has a bold circular, domed design, a tactile crown, recycled stainless steel, and customisable bands that easily attach,' Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Googe, said at an event in May.

'With this watch, you'll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit's industry-leading health and fitness tools — right on your wrist.

'Google Pixel Watch is a natural extension of the Pixel family, providing help whenever and wherever you need it.'

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google is expected to unveil two new premium smartphones - the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

These smartphones have been given a new-look camera design, with the Pixel 7 featuring a dual rear camera, and the Pixel 7 Pro featuring a triple lens on the back of the device.

The smartphones will feature Google's own custom-designed processor chips to power the devices.

'With the next-gen Google Tensor processor, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will bring even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition,' Google said.

Users will be able to opt for three colours - Obsidian, Hazel, or Snow.

Prices and further details remain unclear.

Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch will be made from recycled stainless steel and fashioned into a circular design.

It will come with the health and fitness tracking tools of Fitbit – now owned by Google – built-in as well.

'It has a bold circular, domed design, a tactile crown, recycled stainless steel, and customisable bands that easily attach,' Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Googe, said at an event in May.

'With this watch, you'll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit's industry-leading health and fitness tools — right on your wrist.

'Google Pixel Watch is a natural extension of the Pixel family, providing help whenever and wherever you need it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQKQq_0hm7yp7T00
The Pixel Watch will be made from recycled stainless steel and fashioned into a circular design 

Pixel Buds Pro

While Google's Pixel Buds Pro are already on sale, they also feature in the teaser video, indicating we could hear about future iterations.

Speaking at the May event, Nidhi Rathi, Product Manager at Google, said: 'These premium wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation bring you full, immersive sound — now that's music to our ears.

'Pixel Bud Pros are built to work great across our full Pixel portfolio and with other Android phones, and they're packed with all the helpfulness and smarts you expect from Google.'

The wireless earphones come in four colour options - Coral, Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal, and went on sale on July 21 for $199.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxiFK_0hm7yp7T00
Elsewhere, the company announced new earphones called the Pixel Buds Pro, which feature noise-cancelling technology
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dkii8_0hm7yp7T00
The wireless earphones come in four colour options - Coral, Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal, and will go on sale on July 21 for $199

Comments / 0

